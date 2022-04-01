Osmosis Receives Comparably Awards for Best Company Outlook and Best Places to Work in Salt Lake City
Multiple category wins demonstrate the organization’s dedication to its people and cultureSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Osmosis.org, the leading health education platform that empowers millions of current and future clinicians and caregivers worldwide with the best learning experience possible, has been awarded the following awards by Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site: Best Company Outlook and Best Places to Work in Salt Lake City.
This recognition follows awards for Best Company Culture & Best CEOs for Diversity and Women, as well as Best Company Leadership, Work-Life Balance, and Happiness in 2020 and 2021. (https://www.comparably.com/companies/osmosis/awards)
Osmosis was recently acquired by Elsevier, a global leader in information and analytics. Elsevier has received 14 Comparably awards between 2021 and 2022, including Best Global Culture, Best Places to Work in New York, Best Company Outlook, Best Company for Diversity, Women, and Culture, Best CEO, Best Work-Life Balance, and Best Company for Women.
"I love working at Osmosis because of the company culture that encourages everyone to have each other's backs,” said Riley Stanton, Social Media Marketing Coordinator. “Even though I am based in Salt Lake City and other teammates are based in different places around the world there are a variety of events to interact and get to know each other.”
“We are incredibly proud of the work our team has done over the last several years, surpassing 2 million registered learners on our platform with a new nursing product and reimagined mobile experience! Looking ahead, we are excited to extend our international adoption and more holistically serve future healthcare professionals at every stage of their learning,” said Adam Feldstein, Head of Product at Osmosis.
Osmosis.org’s employees and millions of learners represent various geographies, demographics, and cultural perspectives. To hear how they feel about Osmosis, click here (http://www.osmosis.org/world).
About Osmosis
Osmosis.org is the leading health education platform that empowers millions of clinicians and caregivers with the best learning experience possible. As pioneers in medical education technology, Osmosis takes learning beyond textbooks and lectures by offering online educational video content that's simple, engaging, and informative. Osmosis.org has a library of more than 2,100 videos covering pathology, physiology, pharmacology, and clinical practice, complete with questions, flashcards, and notes. For more information, visit Osmosis.org.
About Elsevier
As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.
In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.
Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 40,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.
Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com
About Comparably
Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.
