Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for April 1

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews Senate Bill 850, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to criminal laws; Senate Bill 726, a measure that would establish “Hypoplastic Left-Heart Syndrome Awareness Day” in Missouri; House Bill 2117, which contains the latest version of the proposed congressional map; and Senate Bills 775, 751 & 640, legislation that would modify provisions relating to sexual offenses.
This Week in the Missouri Senate for April 1
