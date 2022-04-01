Submit Release
M-37 resurfacing in Peninsula Township starts May 9

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

GAYLORD, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $2.5 million to resurface 17.3 miles of M-37 (Center Road) from north of Peninsula Drive to the northern terminus in Peninsula Township.

County:

Grand Traverse

Highway:

M-37

Closest city:

Traverse City

Start date:

Monday, May 9, 2022

Estimated end date:

Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

Traffic restrictions:

One lane of alternating traffic will be maintained with traffic regulators during weekday work hours.

Safety benefit: This work will provide a safer and smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway. The project also includes new pavement markings.

