M-37 resurfacing in Peninsula Township starts May 9
GAYLORD, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $2.5 million to resurface 17.3 miles of M-37 (Center Road) from north of Peninsula Drive to the northern terminus in Peninsula Township.
County:
Grand Traverse
Highway:
M-37
Closest city:
Traverse City
Start date:
Monday, May 9, 2022
Estimated end date:
Friday, Aug. 19, 2022
Traffic restrictions:
One lane of alternating traffic will be maintained with traffic regulators during weekday work hours.
Safety benefit: This work will provide a safer and smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway. The project also includes new pavement markings.