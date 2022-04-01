US-31 resurfacing in Beulah starts April 11
GAYLORD, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $8.2 million to resurface 4.6 miles of US-31 from Cold Creek in the village of Beulah to Marshall/Indian Hill Road in Benzie County. The project includes new concrete curb and gutter, new sidewalks with ramps that meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, guardrail, and pavement markings.
County:
Benzie
Highway:
US-31
Closest city:
Beulah
Start date:
Monday, April 11, 2022
Estimated end date:
Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
Traffic restrictions:
One lane will be open in each direction with daytime traffic regulators.
Safety benefit: This work will provide a safer and smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.