US-31 resurfacing in Beulah starts April 11

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

GAYLORD, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $8.2 million to resurface 4.6 miles of US-31 from Cold Creek in the village of Beulah to Marshall/Indian Hill Road in Benzie County. The project includes new concrete curb and gutter, new sidewalks with ramps that meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, guardrail, and pavement markings.

County:

Benzie

Highway:

US-31

Closest city:

Beulah

Start date:

Monday, April 11, 2022

Estimated end date:

Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

Traffic restrictions:

One lane will be open in each direction with daytime traffic regulators.

Safety benefit: This work will provide a safer and smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.