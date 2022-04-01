Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,715 in the last 365 days.

US-31 resurfacing in Beulah starts April 11

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

GAYLORD, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $8.2 million to resurface 4.6 miles of US-31 from Cold Creek in the village of Beulah to Marshall/Indian Hill Road in Benzie County. The project includes new concrete curb and gutter, new sidewalks with ramps that meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, guardrail, and pavement markings.

County:

Benzie

Highway:

US-31

Closest city:

Beulah

Start date:

Monday, April 11, 2022

Estimated end date:

Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

Traffic restrictions:

One lane will be open in each direction with daytime traffic regulators.

Safety benefit: This work will provide a safer and smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.

You just read:

US-31 resurfacing in Beulah starts April 11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.