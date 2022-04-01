Southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) ramp to westbound I-94 closing April 5 in Macomb County

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, CrossD2@Michigan.govTransportation

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, the southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) entrance ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed until Saturday, April 9, weather permitting, for drainage work in the median and left lanes. Traffic will be detoured to the Little Mack Avenue entrance ramp to I-94. The northbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) ramp to westbound I-94 will remain open.

This work is part of the second year of the two-year M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) project. This year's work began in February to rebuild 1.7 miles of M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) between Common and 14 Mile roads in the city of Roseville. Work includes replacing the asphalt roadway, water main and storm sewer work, sign replacement, and signal modernization, along with ramp and sidewalks to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The project is expected to be completed by late fall. For more information, go to Moving Macomb - Macomb County Construction Information.