Provincial Court Judge Appointed In North Battleford

CANADA, April 1 - Released on April 1, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian William Mokuruk to the Provincial Court in North Battleford.

"Judge Mokuruk joins the bench after a 20-year legal career in which he has conducted himself with patience, humility and honesty," Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said. "His experience and legal expertise make him a terrific addition to the judiciary, and I know he will go on to serve the people and community of North Battleford admirably."

Judge Mokuruk received a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Studies at the University of Saskatchewan. He obtained his law degree from the Saskatchewan College of Law in 2001 and articled with Pedersen Norman McLeod & Todd in Regina.

After being called to the bar in 2002, Judge Mokuruk began his legal career as an associate with Slusar & Co. and remained there until 2004, when he assumed a position as a staff lawyer with the Legal Aid Commission in Saskatoon. In 2005, he joined Roe & Co. as an Associate, and in 2013 he co-founded Mokuruk & Woods Law Office in Saskatoon. 

Judge Mokuruk has practiced criminal law almost exclusively for 18 years, primarily in northern Saskatchewan. As an authority on criminal law, he has taught courses on sentencing and ethics at the Saskatchewan College of Law.

Noel Busse Justice and Attorney General Regina Phone: 306-787-8959 Email: noel.busse@gov.sk.ca

