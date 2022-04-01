Humbleteam Entered The List Of Top UX Designers in New York City on Clutch.co

Humbleteam Is Among Top UX Designers in NYC on Clutch.co Humbleteam logo

Humbleteam was featured as one of the best UX designers in New York City on Clutch.co.

PRAGUE, PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product design company Humbleteam was featured as one of the top UX designers in New York, according to Clutch.co, one of the most reputable market analytics platforms in the world. Earlier this year, Humbleteam was also recognized as a top mobile app design agency by TechReviewer, GoodFirms, and other ranking platforms. MobileAppDaily named it one of the best web design companies in 2022. All these compounded successes prove Humbleteam’s unparalleled proficiency and expertise in the UX design for both web and mobile interfaces. It also fosters the company’s path to industry leadership among product design companies in both Europe and the United States.

Since its inception, Humbleteam launched over 100 award-winning products for clients from over 20 industries. Partnering with world-known accelerators and seed funds like Techstars, Seedcamp, SWG, and Alliance Capital, the company advised hundreds of startups on product design and strategy. As a result, projects they worked with raised over $500M on the strength of their products.

ABOUT HUMBLETEAM

Humbleteam is a product design agency with locations in Prague (Czechia) and New York (USA). We design products and services that deliver a digital experience at the intersection of user and business needs. As a team of dedicated design enthusiasts, we are continuously exploring design and experimenting. However, we never forget the human-oriented design essentials: we aim to enhance people’s digital experiences, as well as help our clients succeed, no matter the challenge.

ABOUT CLUTCH.CO

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, Marketing, and Business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform and the user base is growing by over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc Magazine as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the United States and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.