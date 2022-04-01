eCycle Solutions forms partnership that boosts circular economy and supports charities
We’re happy to be promoting each other’s interests and providing additional avenues to continue our mission of supporting recycling, repurposing and reuse in the world.”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCycle Solutions has deepened its commitment to the circular economy by forming a partnership with The Charity Hub, a business that repurposes consumer goods not ready for the landfill while supporting charitable causes.
Under the terms of the new partnership, eCycle acquires excess consumer goods from its participating partners and sends those goods to The Charity Hub, which then sells them to its customers around the world. A significant portion of the profits from those sales goes to charities selected by the companies that sent the goods to eCycle.
“We’re very pleased to form a working partnership with The Charity Hub,” says eCycle Solutions CEO Michael Collins. “We’re happy to be promoting each other’s interests and providing additional avenues to continue our mission of supporting recycling, repurposing and reuse in the world.”
“With our incredibly powerful partnership we are creating a completely new recovery channel for products that would be otherwise destined for landfills, resulting in the creation of cash donations for those who need it most,” adds The Charity Hub CEO Dave Rolleston. “This partnership also creates a full-service package for both companies, allowing our customers to liquidate new, used and refurbished products into the marketplace or recycle the product in a professional, certified manner.”
Rolleston founded the B.C.-based organization last year to connect corporations with charities. He was motivated by a desire to help charities that were struggling during the pandemic. Since then, The Charity Hub has donated funds to many organizations including Ronald McDonald House, Habitat for Humanity and Sick Kids Foundation.
Through its partnership with The Charity Hub, eCycle Solutions is reducing excess inventory and generating charitable funds. This aligns with the company’s commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) and corporate social responsibility (CSR).
About eCycle Solutions
Since it was established in 2005, eCycle Solutions has been committed to protecting and improving the environment through safe, convenient, and cost-effective recycling methods for electronic and electrically powered assets. By providing clients with recycling solutions while ensuring their privacy, eCycle Solutions has been helping reduce the electronic waste in Canadian landfills.
About The Charity Hub
The Charity Hub monetizes excess and unwanted product lines. The Charity Hub then donates 50% of the net profits from each deal to charities/not-for profits. This has created a completely new source of funds for charities and those in need across North America.
The Charity Hub delivers Triple Impact results by reducing excess inventory, increasing funding for charities, and improving CSR & ESG profiles.
