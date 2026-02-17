eCycle Solutions Celebrated 20 Years of Leadership in Secure IT Asset Lifecycle Management

A trusted Canadian leader marks two decades of innovation, growth, and impact

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eCycle Solutions, one of Canada’s leading providers of secure electronics recycling and IT Asset Disposition services, marked its 20th anniversary in 2025. The milestone reflects two decades of disciplined growth, operational innovation, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability, data security, and customer trust.Founded in 2005 in Alberta, eCycle Solutions has evolved from a regional recycler into a national organization supporting customers across Canada with compliant, high-performance solutions for managing end-of-life electronic assets. Today, the company plays an important role in helping organizations protect sensitive data, meet regulatory requirements, and improve environmental outcomes.A Legacy Built on Growth, Adaptability, and TrustOver the past 20 years, eCycle Solutions has navigated rapid technological change, evolving regulations, and shifting market conditions. Strategic investments in infrastructure, processing technology, and secure ITAD capabilities have enabled the company to scale responsibly while maintaining a strong focus on operational execution.Between 2007 and 2009, eCycle Solutions expanded beyond Alberta to establish operations in British Columbia, Quebec, and Ontario. These expansions supported the rollout of provincial electronics recycling stewardship programs and laid the foundation for a national operating platform.Strategic Expansion and Long-Term InvestmentKey milestones in the company’s development include:• 2007 to 2009: Expansion into British Columbia, Quebec, and Ontario in support of national electronics recycling stewardship programs• 2014: Installation of a new mechanical separation and high-speed optical sorting system at the Valleyfield, Quebec facility, replacing earlier-generation equipment as processing volumes increased with stewardship program adoption across Canada• 2017: Consolidation of Ontario operations into a 142,000 square foot facility to support the installation of a state-of-the-art shredding line and enable long-term capacity growth• 2019: Strategic acquisition in the IT Asset Disposition sector to enhance secure ITAD services and device resale capabilities, expanding value recovery options for enterprise customers• 2020: Installation of advanced e-plastics sorting and washing technology, positioning eCycle Solutions among the first electronics recyclers in Canada to invest in closed-loop plastics processing• 2021: Acquisition of Greengo Recycling in Barrie, Ontario, strengthening the company’s public-facing electronics collection network in the province• 2022 to 2023: Acquisition by JX Advanced Metals in 2022, followed by the Sojitz Corporation joining as a shareholder in March 2023, providing long-term capital and global expertise• Late 2023: Opening of a new, purpose-built ITAD facility in Brampton, Ontario, significantly expanding secure processing capacityTogether, these investments reflect eCycle Solutions’ focus on modernizing infrastructure, improving material recovery, and strengthening domestic recycling, reuse, and recovery capabilities as the electronics lifecycle continues to evolve.Today, eCycle Solutions operates a profitable and growing national business with a strong pipeline of recycling and ITAD services, supported by disciplined execution and aligned long-term ownership.Commitment to Security and ComplianceIn summer 2025, eCycle Solutions’ Brampton, Ontario ITAD facility achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification. The certification reinforces the company’s commitment to robust information security management systems and reflects its focus on protecting customer data through auditable, compliant processes.Powered by People and ValuesThe company’s success is driven by its people. Teams across operations, logistics, compliance, sales, finance, and leadership are aligned around shared values that emphasize accountability, integrity, operational excellence, and customer focus.A culture grounded in continuous improvement, collaboration, and adaptability enables eCycle Solutions to deliver consistent outcomes for customers while contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.Looking AheadAs eCycle Solutions enters its third decade, the company remains focused on:• Investing in people, processes, and innovation• Expanding and strengthening secure ITAD capabilities nationwide• Improving recycling performance and environmental outcomes• Creating long-term value for customers, employees, and stakeholders“Reaching our 20-year milestone reflects the commitment of our people and the trust our customers and partners have placed in us,” said Scott Loughran, President and CEO of eCycle Solutions. “We are proud of the business we’ve built and remain focused on continuing to strengthen Canada’s secure and sustainable electronics lifecycle in the years ahead.”About eCycle SolutionsFounded in 2005, eCycle Solutions is a leading Canadian provider of secure electronics recycling and IT Asset Disposition services. Operating coast to coast, the company helps organizations responsibly manage end-of-life electronics through compliant, secure, and environmentally responsible solutions.

