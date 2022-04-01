SCDSS Announces New Online Central Registry for Child Abuse and Neglect

Submit Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Will Batchelor (803) 767-1488 Will.Batchelor@dss.sc.gov

April 1, 2022- SCDSS is proud to announce the launch of the state’s Online Central Registry and Database system. This is the check of the SC Child Abuse and Neglect Registry and Database for the purposes of employment as required by state statutes, individual agencies or businesses practices. The new online portal will launch on Monday, April 4th on the SCDSS website at dss.sc.gov.

This system allows for a central registry and/or database check to be submitted electronically, fees to be paid online, and results returned by email or directly to a user account.  This new online tool will cut down time delays for receiving responses, including processing time, data entry errors and returning responses to employers compared the previous process of submitting paper requests sent by traditional mail.

“This new online tool will aid child care providers, group care providers and other entities who need to complete this check for hiring candidates by cutting down the processing time and streamlining the process,” said DSS State Director Michael Leach. “Launching this system will remove roadblocks, especially for child care providers, to be able to hire candidates to keep South Carolina’s economy going.”

                                               

