NEW NANOPARTICLE AIR FILTRATION SYSTEMS EFFECTIVELY AND QUICKLY COMBAT COVID-19 AND OTHER HARMFUL PATHOGENS

OLATHE, KANSAS, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An advanced technology company based in Kansas City, MGES, is presently installing nanoparticle air filtration systems into many of the schools in the Kansas City, Kansas public elementary school system (including the larger school district in the State of Kansas). The installation is part of a larger mitigation strategy to combat the spread of COVID-19, its variants, and other harmful pathogens. MGES’ nanoparticle technology not only guarantees maximum air flow and air changes in a closed indoor environment, but it is also considered by many to be superior to HEPA filters, ULPA filters, and chemical-reactive filtration. MGES’ system is referred to as a “Nanometer Air-Circulating” panel, and it incorporates LED lighting as well. So, it is an efficient and economical “2-in-1” system combining air filtration with LED lighting.

Most interesting to schools perhaps (both private and public alike), is that the CARES Act has outlined extensive funding and financing measures to ensure maximum air filtration. This includes, but is not limited to, funds under the headings of ARP, ESSER I, ESSER II, ESSER III, GEER, and EANS. As a result, most—if not all—of the financing required to replace air filtration systems should be covered by one or several of these financing mechanisms. MGES helps to guide its client companies in this regard as well.

According to some learned sources, here are just a few of the advantages of nanoparticle air filtration technology (this according to the “AG Chemi Group” in the EU):

“Nanoproducts, some of the world’s most advanced and versatile industrial raw materials, are being used to combat the spread of coronavirus.”

“In two separate developments, nanoparticles are being employed to improve the designs of both face masks and air filters.”

“The first nanotechnology advance is a fabric with the power to kill bacteria and viruses on contact and is based on a textile embedded with nanoparticles of copper, zinc, silver, gold, and cerium to give it pathogen destroying properties.”

“Nanoparticles Capture Airborne Water Droplets and Aerosols in Air Filters”

“Developed by Professor Seamus Curran from the University of Houston, the nanotech air filtration system is based on his previous work using nanotechnology to create waterproof coatings. Realising the need for improved defences against coronavirus, he adapted the nanoparticle design, firstly for face masks, and then to create a filter which captures particles and tiny water droplets without restricting air flow.”

Then, the CEO of MGES, Mitch Waldberg, says:

“The optimal air change in an environment is specifically dependent on the use of the space. For example, if you’re dealing with an elementary school where you have 15 children in one classroom, between two and four air changes per hour—and possibly more—are ideal and would be sufficient. When it comes to hospitals and specifically with respect to waiting rooms where there is considerable congestion, our recommendation would be an air change of at least six times per hour.”

After that, Nature Nanotechnology says:

“Nanotechnology-based antimicrobial and antiviral formulations can prevent SARS-CoV-2 viral dissemination, and highly sensitive biosensors and detection platforms may contribute to the detection and diagnosis of COVID-19.”

Furthermore (and when it comes to the protection of healthcare workers), we are told the following by the Journal of Nanotechnology:

… the protection of healthcare workers is very important in a viral outbreak. This is where nano-based antimicrobial technologies can be incorporated into personal protective equipment for increased protection of healthcare workers

A very experienced physician in Missouri (speaking on the condition of anonymity), said this about comparing nanotechnology to ozone-based solutions:

“Ozone, which is 03, reacts easily with many chemicals that “strip off” extra oxygen molecules. I’m not sure about the entities who claim to be using proprietary chemicals to convert the ozone back to oxygen. Simple chlorine or fluoride will do that readily. UV light also does that, but it leaves a free radical oxygen that reacts to many elements, hence causing oxidation. The challenge has always been to regenerate O3 (ozone), not the other way around. Breaking it down is a very simple chemical reaction.”

In this doctor’s opinion, nanotechnology used in air filtration is a superior remedy when used as part of a larger and more comprehensive mitigation strategy to fight COVID-19 and other harmful pathogens.

Furthermore, the EPA says this about ozone generators and the like:

“Why aren’t ozone generators, UV lights, or air purifiers on List N?”

“Unlike chemical pesticides, EPA does not routinely review the safety or efficacy of pesticidal devices, and therefore cannot confirm whether, or under what circumstances, such products might be effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Accordingly, List N only includes surface disinfectants registered by EPA and does not include devices.”

“Note: The claim “Kills SARS-CoV-2” may be true and not misleading where a device has been tested against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. “SARS-CoV-2” refers to a virus. “COVID-19” refers to a disease and diseases cannot be “killed.” Therefore, the claim “Kills COVID-19” is always considered false and misleading.”

MGES maintains and continues to maintain that its nanoparticle air filtration technology is among the very best in the marketplace, effectively and quickly combatting COVID-19 and its variants across the board—with great efficiency and precision as well.

MGES is a new technology company that provides unique engineered solutions for energy production, clean air, air filtration, LED lighting, and energy reduction -- including advanced and integrated artificial intelligence (AI). MGES offers engineered design solutions for solar microgrids, along with 24/7 power generation (which includes zero energy generators).

For more see www.mg-es.com.

