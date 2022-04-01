Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Citizens State Bank
April 01, 2022
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Citizens State Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent Prohibition against Chad Dingler Former employee Citizens State Bank, Tyler, Texas Misappropriation of customer funds
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, please email media@frb.gov or call 202-452-2955.