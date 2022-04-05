Portsmouth Web Design and Marketing Services Firm Joins 1% for the Planet Seacoast Web Design and Marketing Firm Coordinates Beach Clean Up

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAYO Becomes First Seacoast Web Design + Marketing Firm to Join 1% for the Planet Portsmouth, N.H. – MAYO Web Design and Marketing Services is furthering its commitment to the environment and community by becoming a 1% for the Planet business member. The company is the first web design and marketing firm on the seacoast to become a business partner and pledge 1% of its annual sales directly to the organization’s vetted environmental organizations and projects.Today, only 3% of philanthropic giving goes to the environment. The 1% for the Planet membership model seeks to change that by driving critical philanthropic support to address the most urgent environmental issues of our time. To date, the organization has certified more than $250 million in support to approved environmental nonprofit.“We believe it’s possible to make a positive impact on both profit and planet,” said Carrie Mayo, Founder and Creative Director of MAYO Web Design and Marketing Services. “Becoming a member of a reputable organization like 1% for the Planet ensures our giving will be put to the best possible use for the environment. We also hope to inspire others in our community to consider membership so we can increase support of the non-profit 1% partners in our community like Blue Ocean Society for Maine Conservation and Seacoast Science Center.”Becoming a 1% for the Planet business member is another step in MAYO’s continued commitment to environmental and community causes. The company currently gives to organizations such as Cape Neddick Center for Wildlife, Pachamama.com and the Sierra Club; it powers its website hosting services with renewable energy; and is currently in the process of obtaining its BCorp Certification.Committed to using business as a force for good, MAYO, alongside social and environmentally conscious organizations, helps educate and inspire the importance of protecting our planet throughout our communities. The company understands each business has its own approach to sustainability. MAYO works with companies that are both new to sustainability and those who have been doing it for years, helping them leverage their efforts and talk about sustainability in an authentic way.“Greenwashing is unfortunately a reality in today’s marketing industry,” said Mayo. “What attracted us to 1% for the Planet is its high level of accountability and the diversity of their partner organizations. Companies today want to know their donations are going to projects that make a difference.”About MAYO Web Design and Marketing ServicesA full-service web design + marketing agency, MAYO’s mission is to build brands that improve proﬁt, while caring for people and the planet. For over 20 years, MAYO has worked with hundreds of businesses to create brand and marketing campaigns that increase revenue while minimizing waste. Using data to drive results, MAYO offers deep expertise in the energy, environment, construction and manufacturing industries and is currently pursuing BCorp Certification. To learn more, visit mayodesigns.com.

