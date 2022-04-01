CAD/CAM Technology Continues to Induce Innovation in the U.S. Overdenture and Implant Bridge Market

The increasing presence of CAD/CAM technology, coupled with the greater adoption of implant treatment among edentulous patients will continue to drive the markets for implant bars and overdentures.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the U.S. market for overdentures and implant bridges, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. Overall, the negative impact of the pandemic on the U.S. overdenture market was significant. However, ​​in the second half of 2020, the recovery of the U.S. overdenture market began. A strong recovery continued into 2021 and iData’s analysts predict that the CAGR will decrease following the drastic increase in 2021 before leveling off to predicted levels.

According to iData's U.S. Report for Overdentures and Implant Bridges 2022, the U.S. market was valued at just over $649 million in 2021. This market experienced a substantial decrease of almost 20% in 2020. However, the market has started to increase moving into 2021 and is expected to reach just over $958 million by 2028. This report includes unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis on the U.S. overdenture and implant bridge market includes the markets for implant-supported overdentures, implant bars, attachments and implant bridges. The implant bar and attachment segments are included in the overdenture market; however, it is useful to analyze these segments separately. An ongoing trend within the overdenture market is a shift in patient preferences toward fixed solutions. Patients value that fixed restorations are easier to clean and maintain, which is furthered by their resemblance to natural teeth, due to their permanency. This is especially true for fixed-hybrid overdentures, which as a result, have been seeing significant growth in the overdenture market.

Among the many competitors within these markets, this report includes a competitive analysis of the implant bar market, excluding implant bars fabricated by traditional dental laboratories. With regards to CAD/CAM manufacturers, the implant bar market was led by Nobel Biocare in 2021. On the other hand, the attachment market was led by Zest Dental Solutions’ Locator® attachment system during the same year.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

