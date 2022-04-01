Aeronet Worldwide Turns 40
Today marks the 40th anniversary of Aeronet.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the 40th anniversary of Aeronet. On April 1, 1982, Chairman and CEO, Anthony N. Pereira started the company with only $100 and his Buick LeSabre, which he used for deliveries.
It was 1956 when he came to the United States, on a student visa, to pursue his interest in aeronautics. The Portuguese islands of The Azores is where Mr. Pereira was born and raised, but he felt the need to travel to California to pursue his dreams. After graduating from San Francisco State University with a degree in World Business and Transportation Management, he immediately entered into the industry.
After a decade, he felt compelled to start his own business. He had become increasingly disillusioned with the lack of standards in the industry, and wanted to start a company based on strong principles. (This would be the basis of Aeronet Worldwide’s current core values of Integrity, Commitment, and Passion.)
Aeronet began in San Jose, California. By being extremely active around California’s Silicon Valley, Mr. Pereira was able to quickly establish and build his new company upon a foundation of guaranteed on-time service. He steadily built the business, and Aeronet expanded beyond its Northern California territory. First domestically, then internationally. Currently, Aeronet has nearly two dozen offices spread across key markets in the U.S., and about 40 international joint venture partnerships worldwide.
What was initially a $100 investment has grown to close to a $200 million dollar growing enterprise. That, coupled with 40 years of longevity, is definitely cause for celebration! So, today, we acknowledge Aeronet and Mr. Tony Pereira for building something that has endured, and has also positively impacted the lives of its associates, and the business of its clients.
