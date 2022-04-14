SACRED MOUNDS Thriller Fantasy by JIM METZNER Releases 30 April (PHiR Publishing)
"From each of their right palms shone a golden eye suffused with filaments of light.” - From SACRED MOUNDS
“Amazing...fresh and vivid. Metzner is an extravagantly imaginative writer.” (ORSON SCOTT CARD, author of Ender’s Game)
A rollicking, thought-provoking, rollercoaster of a novel. It's time traveling on steroids, but it asks big questions. Bravo.”SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From PHiR Publishing
— Ken Burns
**FINALIST** 2022 Screencraft Cinematic Book Competition
SACRED MOUNDS introduces us to Salvador Samuels, an ordinary man from our time who finds himself swept back to the pre-colonial era inhabiting the body of a blind First Nation song carrier, with no clue as to why or how he got there. In our time, the song carrier is pulling the strings inside Salvador's body. His mission is to save our world by helping us rediscover the crucial role human beings are meant to embody. Both men become allied with and ultimately rescued by a pair of remarkable women.
SACRED MOUNDS paints a historically accurate picture of the Natchez Indians, the last tribe known to occupy the ancient earthworks which once proliferated across our landscape. The novel is the result of years of research into the extraordinary civilization of the Natchez and the enigmatic mounds. Its foreword is written by the Principal Chief of the Natchez Nation.
Those of us who have read fantasy thrillers often feel cheated at the end when, by finding some magical talisman and either destroying or returning the item to its proper place, the balance of the world is somehow restored. By contrast, Metzner weaves a story that is both plausible and tangible, yet no less mysterious and riveting.
SACRED MOUNDS is available for PRE-ORDER NOW and will be released by PHiR Publishing on 30 April 2022 via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Target, Walmart, Apple Books, Google Play, Bookshop.org, and at local bookstores across the country. Also available on audiobook, distributed by Skyboat Media / Blackstone.
PRE-ORDER on Amazon
Visit SACREDMOUNDSNOVEL.com for samples, additional reviews, and more information.
PRAISE FOR SACRED MOUNDS
“Jim Metzner can really spin a yarn. This story is filled with historical reality as well as spectacular descriptions of what could be. Jump into this book... The adventure is yours!”
-- Hutke Fields, Principal Chief of the Natchez Nation
“A great read, with Metzner’s usual deep insights into the amazing workings of the natural world seeping into you while you are caught up in the flow. Enjoy!”
-- Robert Thurman, President, Tibet House US
“A rich, complex and historically accurate tale of supernatural heroism. The novel folds ancient traditional wisdom into the seams of its story...mingling times and cultures with ease and aplomb. The book is hard to put down and left this reader hoping for a sequel.”
-- Lee Van Laer, Senior Editor, Parabola Magazine
“A witty, inventive historical fantasy that seduces with twists and turns accompanied by lively streetwise, contemporary dialogue. It will keep you magnetically amused right up to the surprise ending.”
-- Jaune Quick-To-See Smith, Member, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Nation, MT
"Readers who look for action-centered fiction that drives its characters to reconsider the realities of their world will find much to like in Sacred Mounds...Highly recommended for fans of Tony Hillerman, Dan Brown, and other fiction that walks the line between metaphysical and real-world experience."
-- Midwest Book Review
"The mysteries of the universe are peeled back one chapter at a time in a story that will keep readers spellbound until the final page. This is novel writing at its best. 5 stars.”
-- Ray Hosler, Readers' Favorite
“The tribe’s descent from late prehistoric mound builders connects the Natchez people to one of North America’s most intriguing puzzles. Archaeologists know how the earthworks were built, but excavations cannot reveal what these monuments meant to the native people who built them. With Sacred Mounds, Metzner embraces the mystery to weave a story across time and cultural boundaries.”
-- Jim Barnett, author of The Natchez Indians: A History to 1735
SACRED MOUNDS Book Video Trailer