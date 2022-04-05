Travel South USA Announces co-op campaign with Italian tour operators
Highlighting the Southern States of Alabama, Mississippi, and LouisianaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel South USA (TSUSA) – the Official Destination Marketing Organization of southern state tourism offices is pleased to announce a partnership with six Italian tour operators to organize thirteen live training events, digital promotions, and social media programs across Italy in April and May. The team at Interface Tourism Italy will be assisting the State Tourism Offices and operators.
Italy is a soulmate of the American South. Our mutual love of food, music, culture, and the outdoors is the perfect match for outbound travelers from Italy to the United States. The six tour operators who attended Travel South International Showcase & Super FAMs in New Orleans in November, 2022, Alidays, NAAR, America World-Quality Group, Reimatours, Big Mama, Itine-Rari & Travel Island, were selected to invest in marketing campaigns to take new itineraries to market. These campaigns continue Travel South USA's Italian presence through public relations, social media and influencer promotions, and strategic partnerships.
There will be live training events in Milan, Monza, Bergamo, Bologna, Venice, Treviso, Turin, Genova, Florence, Rome, and Civitanova Marche. These cities cover the eight regions of Italy and will engage with 350+ travel agents and high-value consumers in the region. Programs include customized lunch programs, newsletters, social media posts, and client events.
"In 2019, we saw 110,000+ Italians to the region," said Liz Bittner, President & CEO of Travel South USA. "We know we need to strengthen our presence and enhance our strategy as the borders open and consumer behavior shifts. Therefore, we are excited to work with the Interface Tourism team to collaborate with these top tour operators to leverage our resources to inspire and welcome Italians back." We will also be supporting the Visit USA workshops planned for early April.
The Southern USA has a distinctive charm and unique seasonal offerings. The South welcomes travelers to discover its pristine beaches, mountain views, lively music, historic sites, and delicious regional dishes alongside great weather and world-renowned southern hospitality. We have the perfect holiday for travelers on a budget, seeking that authentic one-of-a-kind experience with bragging rights or those just ready to relax and enjoy a bit of luxury.
"There are hundreds of places Italians can make plans for honeymooners, a girlfriend getaway, music, whitewater rafting or foodie trips with bourbon & moonshine trips to planning a 10+ night holiday in the sunny South," says Marcella Re, Director, Interface Tourism. "We know Italians love the South and are eager to experience all the flavors, outdoor adventures, and music entertainment across the region. There is so much more to know about the South, and my team and I are excited to work to create media and partnerships that share these places."
