Submit Release
News Search

There were 623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,995 in the last 365 days.

Travel South USA Announces co-op campaign with Italian tour operators

Highlighting the Southern States of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel South USA (TSUSA) – the Official Destination Marketing Organization of southern state tourism offices is pleased to announce a partnership with six Italian tour operators to organize thirteen live training events, digital promotions, and social media programs across Italy in April and May. The team at Interface Tourism Italy will be assisting the State Tourism Offices and operators.

Italy is a soulmate of the American South. Our mutual love of food, music, culture, and the outdoors is the perfect match for outbound travelers from Italy to the United States. The six tour operators who attended Travel South International Showcase & Super FAMs in New Orleans in November, 2022, Alidays, NAAR, America World-Quality Group, Reimatours, Big Mama, Itine-Rari & Travel Island, were selected to invest in marketing campaigns to take new itineraries to market. These campaigns continue Travel South USA's Italian presence through public relations, social media and influencer promotions, and strategic partnerships.

There will be live training events in Milan, Monza, Bergamo, Bologna, Venice, Treviso, Turin, Genova, Florence, Rome, and Civitanova Marche. These cities cover the eight regions of Italy and will engage with 350+ travel agents and high-value consumers in the region. Programs include customized lunch programs, newsletters, social media posts, and client events.

"In 2019, we saw 110,000+ Italians to the region," said Liz Bittner, President & CEO of Travel South USA. "We know we need to strengthen our presence and enhance our strategy as the borders open and consumer behavior shifts. Therefore, we are excited to work with the Interface Tourism team to collaborate with these top tour operators to leverage our resources to inspire and welcome Italians back." We will also be supporting the Visit USA workshops planned for early April.

The Southern USA has a distinctive charm and unique seasonal offerings. The South welcomes travelers to discover its pristine beaches, mountain views, lively music, historic sites, and delicious regional dishes alongside great weather and world-renowned southern hospitality. We have the perfect holiday for travelers on a budget, seeking that authentic one-of-a-kind experience with bragging rights or those just ready to relax and enjoy a bit of luxury.

"There are hundreds of places Italians can make plans for honeymooners, a girlfriend getaway, music, whitewater rafting or foodie trips with bourbon & moonshine trips to planning a 10+ night holiday in the sunny South," says Marcella Re, Director, Interface Tourism. "We know Italians love the South and are eager to experience all the flavors, outdoor adventures, and music entertainment across the region. There is so much more to know about the South, and my team and I are excited to work to create media and partnerships that share these places."

Angelica De Stefano
Travel South USA
+1 4042311790
email us here

You just read:

Travel South USA Announces co-op campaign with Italian tour operators

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.