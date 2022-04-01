Submit Release
Increased information exchange to combat organised crime

SWEDEN, April 1 - The Government has decided to further enhance agencies’ collaboration to combat organised crime. To this end, the Swedish Work Environment Authority, the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the Swedish Board of Student Finance and the Health and Social Care Inspectorate will be subject to an obligation to provide information.

Since 2008, twelve government agencies have been collaborating in a special initiative to combat organised crime. Within this collaboration, the agencies can effectively exchange information that is classified as secret with each other and with certain other specified agencies. This is pursuant to the obligation to provide information, which is regulated by law.

The Government’s decision means that the Swedish Work Environment Authority, the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the Swedish Board of Student Finance and the Health and Social Care Inspectorate will be covered by this obligation to provide information. The four agencies are already part of a network of agencies collaborating with the initiative to combat organised crime. 

“The agencies need the right basis for their efforts to combat organised crime. Increased possibilities to exchange information will improve the collaboration that is already taking place today,” says Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Morgan Johansson.

The amendments enter into force on 1 May 2022.

