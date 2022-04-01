M-59 resurfacing project in Livingston County begins Friday

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing one lane of westbound M-59 from Lakena Road to Tipsico Road for resurfacing.

This work is part of the M-59 resurfacing, safety, and drainage upgrades project, which will occur in multiple stages. Access will be maintained to all business throughout this project.

County:

Livingston

Highway:

M-59

Closest city:

Howell

Start date:

7 a.m.

Friday, April 1, 2022

Completion date:

7 a.m.

Monday, May 9, 2022

Overall M-59 project completion date:

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

Traffic restrictions:

This work will require single-lane closures on westbound M-59. Motorists should expect delays.

Safety benefit: This project will provide a safer, smoother ride, along with drainage improvements that will ensure the integrity of the roadway. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.