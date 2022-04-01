Preliminary attendee list released for the Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference next week

Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference 2022

SMi Group reports: The delegate list has been released ahead of thae Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference in London next week.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5th Annual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference, convening on 6th – 7th April 2022 in London, UK, will welcome over 110 delegates - remaining a key calendar date for senior RAS decision-makers, operators, and experts worldwide.

The prestige line-up of speakers this year will cover key topics including: counter-IED, deep learning, AI, international cooperation, communication systems, robotic platoon vehicles, autonomy, manned/unmanned teaming, and much more.

Interested parties can register at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/PR3 - with just one week remaining, interested parties are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

SMi Group are delighted to announce the preliminary attendees that will be joining the Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference.

Confirmed attendees include:

AB Precision Ltd, Anduril Industries, Armasuisse, Australian Army, Babcock International, British Army, British Army HQ, Bundeswehr Logistics School, Cambridge Consultants Ltd, CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center, U.S. Army, Census Labs UK Ltd, Cognata, DE&S, UK MoD, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), DEVCOM-Atlantic, U.S. Army, DSTL, UK MoD Elbit Systems UK, Elmo Motion Control UK, Estonian Centre for Defence Investments, Estonian Defence Forces, Estonian Military Academy, European Defence Agency, FCG, Finnish Defence Forces, FNSS Defence Systems, Inc., French Ministry for the Armed Forces, German Institute for International and Security Affairs, Horstman Defence Systems Ltd, IMOD, IMP Castle Associates Ltd, Italian Armed Forces, Italian Embassy, ITDU, British Army, Iveco Defence, Leonardo UK Ltd, Milrem Robotics, Netherlands Army, Nexter Robotics, Nigerian Army, Otokar A.S., Pardus Defence & Security Ltd, Pearson Engineering Ltd, Plasan, Presidency of Defence Industries, QinetiQ, Raytheon ELCAN Optical Technologies, Rheinmetall Canada, Inc., Rowden Technologies Ltd, Royal Marines, Royal Netherlands Army, Spirent Communications Plc, Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, Swedish Defence Research Agency, Teledyne Defence, Thales SIX GTS France, Thales UK, The High Commission of India, London, U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, U.S. Army Futures Command, UAE GHQ, Undersecretariat for Defence Industry, University of Defence, University Of Oulu, Xtend and ZenaDrone, Inc.

The conference welcomes a range of different nations including: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the USA.

To download the brochure and register for the conference, please visit http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/PR3.

Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference

6th - 7th April 2022

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

Sponsored by: Cognata, Elmo Motion Control UK, FNSS, Milrem, Rheinmetall Canada, Teledyne Defence & Space, Thales UK, XTEND, and ZenaDrone

-----------END----------

SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.

For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.

