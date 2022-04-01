The Chronicle of Philanthropy Selects 4 News Organizations for 2022 Philanthropy & Nonprofit Accountability Fellowships

Four news organizations have been awarded one-year fellowships as part of the inaugural round of the Philanthropy & Nonprofit Accountability Fellowship.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fellowship program is administered by the Chronicle of Philanthropy, an independent news organization that covers nonprofits, foundations, and others involved in advancing the social good and is part of an extensive collaboration with The Associated Press and The Conversation designed to shed light on one of the most undercovered — but crucial — sectors of American life.

Originally, the collaborative planned to award three fellowships, but a fourth winner was selected due to the number of excellent proposals. Here are the winners:

Boulder (Colo.) Reporting Lab, a nonprofit news organization, started last year to provide local news coverage. BRL will examine the unique role that community foundations play in climate disaster relief and recovery.

The Haitian Times (Brooklyn, New York), an independent media organization founded in 1999 that seeks to inform readers about developments in the Haitian Diaspora and Haiti. It will report on foundations and nonprofits working to find solutions in New York’s Haitian community.

The Land (Cleveland), a nonprofit news organization founded in 2020 that reports on Cleveland’s neighborhoods. For the fellowship, it will focus on philanthropy’s role in equitable economic and work-force development.

WAMU (Washington), a public radio station founded in 1961 and owned by American University that also operates DCist, a local news site founded in 2004. Their newsroom will explore how local nonprofits are addressing gun-violence intervention and the challenges of affordable housing.

Editors and reporters from each team will develop and publish articles that focus on whether nonprofits and foundations are making a difference. The goal is to develop coverage that will help local residents, policy makers, donors, and volunteers better understand how nonprofits work and what could help them do even more to solve problems like climate change and inequality as well as add to the cultural and educational vitality of their regions. In addition, these local journalists will provide on-the-ground insights on national trends and issues that affect nonprofits and foundations.

“Americans donate nearly $450 billion a year to organizations that work to improve the social good, hold trillions of dollars in tax-exempt assets, and employ 1 in 11 people workers — yet the news media pays little attention to whether nonprofits are living up to their missions and making a difference” said Stacy Palmer, editor of the Chronicle. “Local newsrooms are in the ideal position to shed more light on what these organizations achieve and hold them accountable for using money from the public as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

The reporting teams will be given access to the tools and training they need to report powerful stories and will receive coaching from national experts on the nonprofit world, as well as from editors and reporters who are part of a philanthropy partnership at the Chronicle, the AP, the Conversation.

The next round of the fellowship competition will open for applications in fall 2022.