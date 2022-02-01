The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Associated Press, and The Conversation Launch a Nonprofit Reporting Fellowship

The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Associated Press, and The Conversation are launching the Philanthropy & Nonprofit Accountability Fellowship

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chronicle of Philanthropy, the Associated Press, and the Conversation are launching the Philanthropy & Nonprofit Accountability Fellowship, a journalism fellowship designed to shed light on one of the most undercovered but crucial sectors of American life.

The new one-year fellowship, from March 2022 to February 2023, will give journalists based at their local, regional, and nonprofit news organizations the opportunity to develop and publish articles about the people and organizations in their regions that are trying to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems and improve the quality of life for all.

The fellows and their editors will be given access to the tools and training they need to write powerful stories that attract and engage more of their readers and to expand their accountability journalism across a variety of beats. They will work with and learn from editors and reporters who are part of a philanthropy partnership at the Chronicle, AP, and the Conversation and with national experts.

Journalists are encouraged to submit proposals for stories and projects that:

-Advance the understanding of nonprofits and charitable giving among citizens, entrepreneurs, business executives, government officials, policy makers, and others.

-Examine whether charities and foundations are making a difference (or not) on important problems facing the communities news organizations serve.

-Deepen the conversation about nonprofits in civic life.

-Build understanding about the importance and inner workings of philanthropic giving.

-Expand the national conversation about philanthropy and its role and influence.

The newsrooms selected will each receive a $15,000 stipend to subsidize the work of reporters and editors on projects for publication at their own organizations and in the Chronicle.

Applications for the fellowship are being accepted through February 25, 2022.

Contact: Sundra Hominik for more information.