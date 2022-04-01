Route 4012 East Lincoln Avenue Road Restrictions

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of upcoming restrictions on Route 4012 (East Lincoln Avenue) located in McDonald Borough, Washington County. The restrictions will be located near the intersection of East Lincoln Avenue and Arabella Street. Work will begin on Monday, April 4 with an anticipated completion date of September 1.

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to replace the existing structure that carries Route 4012 (East Lincoln Avenue) over Robb Run. Alternating single lane traffic will be controlled by a temporary traffic signal beginning Tuesday, April 12.

A nighttime closure may be needed to set the new bridge slabs/beams. Additional information will be provided should a closure be required.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

