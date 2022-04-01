Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,682 in the last 365 days.

Route 4012 East Lincoln Avenue Road Restrictions

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of upcoming restrictions on Route 4012 (East Lincoln Avenue) located in McDonald Borough, Washington County. The restrictions will be located near the intersection of East Lincoln Avenue and Arabella Street. Work will begin on Monday, April 4 with an anticipated completion date of September 1.

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to replace the existing structure that carries Route 4012 (East Lincoln Avenue) over Robb Run. Alternating single lane traffic will be controlled by a temporary traffic signal beginning Tuesday, April 12.

A nighttime closure may be needed to set the new bridge slabs/beams. Additional information will be provided should a closure be required.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

You just read:

Route 4012 East Lincoln Avenue Road Restrictions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.