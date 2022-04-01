PennDOT’s Fayette County Maintenance Update

​Fayette – Fayette County Maintenance Manager, Jason L. Spangler, announced the following tentative work plan for the week of April 4, 2022. All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.

Maintenance will be performed on the Route 0711 Truck Ramp.

Pipe Flushing will take place on Route 201 and Route 4036 in Perryopolis and on various routes in the Mill Run and Normalville areas.

Crack Sealing will take place on Route 119 (George C. Marshall Highway) and on Route 40 (Farmington and Markleysburg).

Boom Mowing will take place on various routes in the Prittstown Road and Connellsville areas.

Side Dozing will take place on Route 711 in the Connellsville area.

Brushing and Shoulder Adjustments will take place on various routes in the Mill Run and Normalville areas.

Litter crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette county area whenever weather and other activities will permit.

Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the County.

PennDOT has a toll-free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

