Route 2009 Tower Road Bridge Replacement Begins Monday in Perry Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge replacement work on Tower Road (Route 2009) in Perry Township, Lawrence County, will begin Monday, April 4 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 6 a.m. Monday, Tower Road will close to through traffic between Edgar Lane and McCartney Hollow Road as crews begin box culvert replacement work. The road will remain closed to through traffic continuously through late June. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

South of the Bridge

From Tower Road, take Route 288 westbound

Turn right onto Mercer Road (Route 1006)

Continue straight onto Route 488 (Portersville Road)

Follow Route 488 back to Tower Road

End detour

North of the Bridge

The prime contractor on this $787,000 project is Charles J. Merlo, Inc.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #