Mayview Road/Boyce Road Intersection Improvement Work Begins Sunday in South Fayette

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing project improvement work requiring closures on Boyce Road (Route 3006) and Mayview Road (Route 3005) in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County will begin Sunday, April 3 weather permitting.

Intersection improvement work including the installation of left turning lanes in each direction from Boyce Road to Mayview Road, the addition of a right turning lane from Mayview Road to Boyce Road, a bridge replacement, roadway widening, signal upgrades, and lighting improvements will begin on Sunday afternoon. To allow this work to begin, the western leg of Boyce Road and the southern leg of Mayview Road will close to through traffic continuously through late August. Local traffic will be maintained up to the work zone. Through traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Western Leg of Boyce Road and Southern Leg of Mayview Road Detours – North of the Intersection

Take Mayview Road to Lesnett Road (Route 3034)

Turn right onto Lesnett Road

Turn left onto McLaughlin Run Road

Turn left onto Bower Hill Road

Turn left onto Washington Avenue (Route 50)

Washington Avenue becomes Washington Pike (Route 3003)

(Western Leg of Boyce Detour Ends)

Washington Pike becomes Morganza Road in Washington County

Turn left onto Georgetown Road (Route 1010)

Follow Georgetown Road back to Mayview Road

(Southern Leg of Mayview Road detour ends)

Western Leg of Boyce Road and Southern Leg of Mayview Road Detours – South of the Intersection

A closure of the eastern leg of Boyce Road and the northern leg of Mayview Road will occur later in 2022. Information will be provided in advance of the closure

Frank Gavlik & Sons, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $2.72 million project.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

13_SR3005_A05_Detour Phase 2_2D.pdf# # #