Resurfacing Project Planned for Board Road (Route 1031) in Manchester Township, York County

Harrisburg, PA – A 0.8-mile resurfacing project on Board Road (Route 1031) in Manchester Township, York County, is scheduled to begin.
This project consists of a Superpave overlay, base replacement, milling, guiderail improvements, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction on Board Road from Route 238 (Church Road) to Shady Lane (T-802).
Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, April 11. There will be short-term lane closures during daylight hours, except during paving, which will be performed at night. No lane restrictions will be permitted during peak morning and afternoon rush hours.
Work is expected to be completed by August 17, 2022.
JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $607,502 project.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.
Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
