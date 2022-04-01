Ergode Features as One of the Eminent Brand Aggregators on the Seller Rocket Report
Ergode is in the league of the top brand aggregators across the globe, a Seller Rocket report suggests.
Aggregating brands strategically gives us more freedom to inject our technology, talent, and selling across 100+ marketplaces globally, thereby scaling these brands to their peak performance.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ergode features on Seller Rocket report showcasing the top global leaders and trailblazers into the "Next Big Thing in eCommerce" – the aggregator segment.
— Rupesh Sanghavi
On the path to grow online brands with the help of professional management techniques, plan to create an economy of scale, and strategy to get a high return on investment, brand aggregators buy the brands by investing capital to boost the business.
The report features a list of firms raising capital and rolling up brands at a high pace. In the last year, these firms have collectively raised $11.4 billion.
Among the different brand aggregators featured on the list, a few worth noting are Thrasio, Berlin Brands Group from Germany, Perch, Heyday, and Stealth Mode. These aggregators look into solving massive inadequacies among the sellers and scaling brands across channels other than Amazon. Besides improving the supply chain and logistics challenges by optimizing inventory planning, the aggregators take care of legalities, manage finance and capital, and oversee customer care and back office. On the marketing side, other than executing a series of paid campaigns, they increase efficacy by infusing SEO.
Rupesh Sanghavi, the Founder CEO of Ergode, said, “We are happy to be a part of the brand rollup segment. In the last 15 years as one of the top Sellers on Amazon and Walmart, we have helped several small brands become successful online. Aggregating brands strategically gives us more freedom to inject our technology, talent, and selling across 100+ marketplaces globally, thereby scaling these brands to their peak performance.”
