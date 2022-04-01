2022-04-01 08:53:49.313 KC Retiree Wins $50,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

Submit Release
A retired Missouri Lottery player turned a trip for errands into a $50,000 Show Me Cash jackpot prize.

“That day was a little bit crazy!” he laughed.

The winner had stopped at Sunny’s Liquor & Tobacco, 3921 NW Barry Road in Kansas City, and purchased  a Show Me Cash ticket, as well as a and Pick 3 ticket, for drawings on March 21. He then went about his day.

The next morning, he checked both tickets and was surprised to see he held two winners. He had won a $50 prize on Pick 3, and when he started checking the winning Show Me Cash numbers, he couldn’t believe his eyes.

His ticket had matched all five winning numbers: 8, 11, 13, 22 and 34.

“I looked at it again and again and again!” he recalled. “I thought to myself, ‘That just can’t be!’”

Afterwards, he returned to Sunny’s Liquor & Tobacco to verify his win. 

“It was just me and the clerk in there. I told her, ‘I have a couple of tickets to cash in’ and handed her both tickets. She scanned the Pick 3 ticket and said, ‘Oh, that’s great – you won $50!’” he laughed. “Then I told her ‘I have this one, too.’ She said, ‘You won, didn’t you?’ and I said, ‘Well, I think so.’”

"I'll be honest with you, I couldn't believe it," he admitted.  

When asked what plans he had for the winnings, he said that he and his wife were putting it in their nest egg and plan to travel the United States.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Platte County won more than $11.1 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in the county received more than $1.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $5 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. 

To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.

