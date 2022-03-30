2022-03-30 13:59:03.413 $100,000 FRIENDS Scratchers Prize Won in Washburn

2022-03-30 13:59:03.413

The first of three $100,000 top prizes has been won on a FRIENDS™ Scratchers game from the Missouri Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Country Package, 26131 State Highway 37, in Washburn.

“I’m sure this made the winner’s day, or maybe it made their week, their month or even their year,” teased May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery.

The Missouri Lottery is the first U.S. lottery to carry the FRIENDS Scratchers ticket. The $5 game is loaded with $50 prizes and offers the chance to win up to 15 times on a single ticket.

To date, $4.6 million in unclaimed prizes remain in the game.

In FY21, Missouri Lottery players in Barry County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $7.3 million in prizes. Retailers in the county earned more than $678,000 in commissions, and $961,000 in educational programs were funded by Missouri Lottery proceeds.