March 2022 Data Snapshot

This dataset contains information on contributions and in kind donations made by organizations and individuals to state-wide, legislative or local candidate committees, state PACs, county central committees, state parties, and state and local ballot issue committees in Iowa. It contains over 2.11 million records providing information on contributions starting in January 2003.

View the Dataset

Exploration Canvas for Public Users

The public can now interact with public datasets and derived views on Iowa Data using the exploration canvas. The exploration canvas takes tabular data exploration, data shaping, and derived view creation on Iowa Data to the next level.

Read the Support Article

Create Filtered Views Using Relative Dates

It is now possible for state employees to create filtered views of data based on relative dates. Within the SoQL editor, you can now create queries that depend on the current time in UTC time zone by using the get_utc_date function. This allows you to created filtered views to answer questions like “what are the records from the past 30 days?”

Read the Support Article

Present Grand Totals in Tables

State employees can now configure a grand total row to any table with hierarchies configured within stories. Grand totals provide public or internal users with the ability to see both summarized and detailed data in a single view, allowing them to better understand the data and self-derived insight.

Read the Support Article

Start Using Dataset Alerts

Using the Alerts feature, state employees can set custom alerts on datasets they have access in to Iowa Data (Internal). Alerts can be set up to be triggered when certain conditions are met, such as:

Tell me when the number of offenders released from the Iowa State Penitentiary this month exceeds 20

Tell me when the number of bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey sold this month in Urbandale, IA exceeds 1,000

Tell me when a dataset has not been updated for more than 30 days

Read the Support Article

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 304 External References 158 Documents 278 Filtered Views 359 Charts 154 Maps 215 Measures 151 Stories/Dashboards 25 DataLens Pages 14 Total Assets 1,658

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 133 Active Users: 19 (14.3% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

