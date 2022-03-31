Submit Release
Senate Bill 1178 Printer's Number 1529

PENNSYLVANIA, March 31 - THENCE South 74 degrees 25 minutes 06 seconds West, 73.12

feet to the beginning of a curve concave northerly and has a

radius of 120.00 feet;

THENCE westerly along said curve chord bearing of North 89

degrees 39 minutes 25 seconds West for a distance of 65.85 feet

with an arc distance of 66.70 feet to a point of tangency;

THENCE North 73 degrees 43 minutes 57 seconds West, 54.44

feet to a point of non-tangency;

THENCE South 57 degrees 46 minutes 38 seconds West, 66.65

feet to a point of non-tangency;

THENCE (28) North 32 degrees 13 minutes 22 seconds West,

15.00 feet, to the point of beginning.

CONTAINING 1.11_-acres, more or less.

(c) Easements.--The conveyance shall be made under and

subject to all lawful and enforceable easements, servitudes and

rights of others, including, but not confined to, streets,

roadways and rights of any telephone, telegraph, water,

electric, gas or pipeline companies, as well as under and

subject to any lawful and enforceable estates or tenancies

vested in third persons appearing of record, for any portion of

the land or improvements erected thereon.

(d) Easement agreement.--The conveyance shall be made by

easement agreement executed by the Secretary of General Services

in the name of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

(e) Costs and fees.--Costs and fees incidental to this

conveyance shall be borne by the grantee.

(f) Expiration of authority.--In the event that this

conveyance is not executed within 18 months after the effective

date of this section, the authority granted by this act shall

terminate.

