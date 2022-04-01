More about Man Arrested for Multiple Sex Crimes Against a Child

Watkinsville, GA (March 31, 2022) – On March 27, 2022, GBI and Eastern Connecticut State University Campus Police arrested Victor Jimenez Pastor, age 22, while on campus. Pastor is charged with Aggravated Child Molestation, Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act, Obscene Internet Contact with a Child, Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to Minors, and Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.

On March 18, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit received a request from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a child exploitation investigation. The investigation revealed that a man, identified as Pastor, was in contact with a child over a social media platform and was later sexually assaulted by this man. Pastor was chatting in a sexually explicit manner with the child and travelled from his residence in Lawrenceville, GA, to meet the child in Watkinsville, GA. Pastor drove the child from Watkinsville to another location in Oconee County, GA, where he committed the offense of Aggravated Child Molestation against the child. Pastor took the child home before returning to his home in Lawrenceville. On this same date, arrest warrants were obtained for Pastor, however, when investigators attempted to locate him, it was determined he had returned to college in Connecticut.

Pastor was booked into the Willimantic (CT) City Jail where he is currently being held and awaiting extradition to Oconee County, GA.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.