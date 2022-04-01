Learning Pool maintains Strategic Leader status on 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning
Learning Pool, the global provider of e-learning solutions, has maintained its position as a Strategic Leader on the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning.LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second of two five-dimensional models published annually by Fosway Group, the 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning assesses the relative positions of solutions and providers across the digital learning market. The grid compares solutions based on performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership, and future trajectories. Unlike the 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems which concentrates on platforms, the digital learning model focuses on solutions that provide content, services and resources too, providing a different lens on the learning technologies market.
Amidst the relaunch of our Stream Learning Suite, our most comprehensive solution to date, Learning Pool is thrilled to be on a forward trajectory, maintaining and improving its position as a Strategic Leader on the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning. Strategic Leaders are categorized as providing a rich suite of capabilities across a broad scope of features that meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale customers.
For the second year running, Learning Pool is the only Strategic Leader to offer a lower total cost of ownership. This acknowledges the company's efforts to deliver value to its customers as well as establishes them as a differentiated provider in a busy marketplace. The company's position on the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning also recognizes its continued efforts to deliver innovation in learning, the pace of its year-on-year solution development and its ongoing dedication to customer success for a rapidly growing number of worldwide clients.
“Learning Pool’s continued global expansion and recent acquisitions are enabling them to genuinely level up in the world of Digital Learning,” said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. “The company’s success with prestigious global brands and high-quality execution have built continued momentum. As a Strategic Leader, the combination of thought leadership, service delivery, learning design and consulting continues to drive strong customer success and advocacy.”
Learning Pool’s CEO, Ben Betts commented: “We are delighted to be once again recognized as a Strategic Leader in Digital Learning. The commitment of our growing team has been phenomenal to see over the last year; we now employ more than 400 learning and technology professionals across the UK and USA, with plans to add another 100 colleagues in the coming year. Customers continue to be delighted by our platform and content offering and we made significant enhancements to our award-winning customer service operation in the last year, including going 24/7 for our support phone lines. Bold steps, like our commitment to having the best support available in the market, are what stand Learning Pool out as a Strategic Leader in Digital Learning”.
As a result of an ongoing period of sustained investment and growth - which includes the company’s most recent acquisition of New York-based, True Office Learning - Learning Pool is becoming a household name in all aspects of the learning technologies market. Most recently Learning Pool was announced as a Core Challenger on the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems for the second time.
