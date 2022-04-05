Welcome to your Metaverse! EZVR virtual space platform released
EZVR is a Metaverse product for enterprise business communication and marketing.HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the global post-epidemic era, VR virtual space service has entered people's life as a new form of business communication. Facebook's Horizon Workrooms and Microsoft Mesh for Microsoft Teams have started providing virtual office services. Hangzhou Virtual Human Technology also completed the development of the first version of the EZVR virtual space service platform in March 2022.
EZVR is a Metaverse product for enterprise business communication and marketing. Compared with other online conference and exhibition Apps, EZVR pays more attention to the experience of communication and demonstration in virtual space.
EZVR supports customizable enterprise-level Metaverse spaces and customizable Avatars. Users are able to demonstrate with PPT in the virtual meeting room and write or draw on the whiteboard. They could also bring their business clients into the 360 panoramic scenes and introduce the company's environment and products to others using voice and active interaction.
In addition, EZVR provides a variety of business event scenarios such as Metaverse product release conferences, entertainment Expo, and art exhibitions to meet the needs of enterprise online business requests. Unlike a real-life Expo, enterprises can design a more unique and novel booth in the virtual space to demonstrate products. Users can quickly browse and select products using their virtual hands and conduct “face-to-face” communication with VR exhibitors thousands of miles away.
Benefit from the maturity of virtual space technology and equipment, EZVR has successfully realized the experience of large multiplayer virtual exhibition space through continuous technical iterations and scene remodeling tests, making it possible for immersive exhibitions.
Compared with video conference tools like Zoom or Skype, the EZVR platform provides the essential functions of voice interaction and adds immersive virtual experience and real-time action interaction, which convey more vivid and complete information.
EZVR has the cross-platform interaction function which means users can access meta-space at any time and place. Users can access virtual space using mobile phones and computers simultaneously. At the same time, users are available to access EZVR through Meta Quest2, Pico Neo3, HTC Vive, and other VR devices. It is suitable for meetings, exhibitions, business reception, product releases, and different daily business scenarios in the EZVR Metaverse.
Hangzhou Virtual Person Technology Company has joined Harvard Innovation Lab on February 22. Combined with the development of virtual space technology, we will provide free VR virtual campus technology support to schools worldwide with the virtual reality LABS and virtual reality majors. Schools only need to offer a virtual campus model or 360 panoramic video pictures, please get in touch with us for details.
Email：ezvr@xnrvr.com
Official Website：www.vhezvr.com
