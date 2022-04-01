A Heartfelt and Gripping Expression of Love, Pain, and Motivation through Hip Hop: Luh Dino Drops Refreshing New Album

Luh Dino Drops Refreshing New Album

With 5 million streams and counting, “Prayer Heals Pain the Aftermath” and Luh Dino are rising up the charts as the most formidable name straight out of Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Having released to thunderous acclaim on February 18th, 2022, Rap artist Luh Dino ’s stunning new album is making all the noise. Intriguingly titled, “Prayer Heals Pain the Aftermath” , the new release is a symphony of emotions and sentiments, piercing through the fabric of the soul, with empowering and poignant lyricism.The soul-stirring new album features contemporary artists- Toosii, Slimelifeshawty, and Vedo, and is set to put singer-songwriter Luh Dino on the Hip Hop map. The Atlanta-based artist stands out amidst a stream of up-and-coming artists with his innovative and adaptive Rap style, which fully encapsulates the genre’s breadth and scope.Ready to bedazzle the music industry, Luh Dino makes use of his melodic voice and exceptional song writing, powering through the genre with his unparalleled work ethic and talents. “Prayers Heals Pain the Aftermath” is a soulful and timeless expression of love, hope, hurt, inspiration, and the intrinsic ability to feel emotions.Drawing inspiration from NBA Youngboy, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Baby, Luh Dino merges classic rap lyricism with a seamless blend of melodies and hooks. Because of the rich and resonant nature of his soundscape and emotionally charged lyrics, Luh Dino has attracted a dedicated fanbase, heavily made up of women, who remain his consistent supporters.The artist’s refreshing song “”Double It”” featuring fellow Atlanta rapper Lil Keed was showcased on BET JAMS and was in radio rotation on Streetz 94.5 in their home city of Atlanta. Luh Dino is signed to an independent record label (Kuhnsinity Records) and is distributed by 300 Entertainment, where he sits on a roster with some of hip hop’s hottest artists. His Single “Lil Thottie” is currently has he top 30 song in the country on Urban Billboard Radio. Stream the artist’s new album- “Prayer Heals Pain the Aftermath” and follow Luh Dino on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. Reach out through email for interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations.###ABOUTAt just 20 years old, Atlanta born and raised artist Luh Dino is an empowering Hip Hop artist ready to seize the world. The artist’s stage name Luh Dino is inspired by his Arabic name, Shamsud-Din (pronounced Sham-sa-deen). His stepfather called him Shamsud-Dino, which turned into Dino as an endearing nickname and later became the name of the artist we know today.Luh Dino has a rich performance history, having opened for infamous artists such as Lil Keed, 2 Chainz, Megan Thee Stallion, Moneybagg Yo, and many more. He is no stranger to large crowds and performed for over 25,000 people on “”Hot 107.9 Block Party Birthday Bash”” and a crowd of over 30,000 people at “”Streetz 94.5 Streetz Fest.” In February 2020, Luh Dino was featured on the DTLR Step Show College Tour along with fellow 300 Entertainment artists. This year, he will embark on another College Tour and Festivals following the release of new album- “Prayer Heals Pain the Aftermath.”LINKSFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/1luhdino Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/luhdino Twitter: https://twitter.com/luhdino1 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe_6FVxu9Z9R6v3qy2zJm4A Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0bhiXvHr5BJ2t5E0k7ZTvm SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/luhdino

Luh Dino - Story Of A Lost Soul (Official Video)