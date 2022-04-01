Strategies For Global Air-Based Defense Equipment Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Air Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Air-Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the air-based defense equipment market size is expected to grow from $ 178.46 billion in 2021 to $ 191.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s air-based defense equipment industry growth analysis the market is expected to reach $ 246.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Rapid advances in wireless technology and miniaturization (which refers to designing smaller components for equipment) are expected to drive innovation in the air-based defense market, thus driving the market during the forecast period.

The air-based defense equipment market consists of sales of air-based defense equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce air-based defense equipment including support and auxiliary equipment for the air-based defense such as radar, satellites, sonars and other auxiliary equipment.

Global Air-Based Defense Equipment Market Trends

Companies in the global air-based defense equipment manufacturing market are using 3D printing technology to develop lightweight structures as well as nonstructural military aircraft parts. 3D printing technology can be used to build three-dimensional objects using digital models by laying successive layers of material. 3D printing is used in air-based equipment manufacturing to create military aircraft parts with complex geometries quickly at a low cost. The technology creates three-dimensional models of aircraft parts using metals, plastics, polymers, ceramics, and other derivatives.

Global Air-Based Defense Equipment Market Segments

The global air-based defense equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Fighter Aircrafts, Military Helicopters, Military Gliders and Drones

By Operation: Autonomous Air-Based Defense Equipment, Manual

By Component: Weapon System, Fire Control System, Command and Control System, Others

Subsegments Covered: Conventional Take-Off and Landing Aircraft, Short Take-Off and Landing Aircraft, Vertical Take-Off and Landing Aircraft, Light Helicopters, Medium Helicopters, Heavy Helicopters, Visual Line of Sight (VLOS), Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS), Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS)

By Geography: The global air-based defense market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Air-Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides air-based defense equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global air-based defense equipment market, air-based defense equipment market share, air-based defense equipment market segments and geographies, air-based defense equipment market players, air-based defense equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The air-based defense equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Air-Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus Group SE, The Boeing Company, Leonardo SpA, Bae Systems plc, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp, Rostec State Corporation, Textron Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

