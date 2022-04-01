Defense Market Adopts Unmanned Combat Vehicles For 360 Degree Situational Awareness

Defense Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Defense Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adoption of unmanned combat vehicles is one of the major defense market trends. An unmanned combat vehicle is a machine or motorized vehicle that runs without any physical human intervention. These vehicles have a set of sensors for 360-degree situational awareness and for optical avoidance, steering actuators, brake, and laser scanner along with other autonomous features enabling remote or autonomous functioning of the vehicle. It is majorly used to inspect the surroundings and transfer the information to the operator through teleoperation or make autonomous decisions to deal with situations involving several technical challenges. For instance, in January 2020, the U.S. Army awarded contracts for the development of Robotic Combat Vehicle- Medium (RCV-M). It is an unmanned robotic teleop combat vehicle with an onboard 20-to 50- millimeter automatic cannon. It can fight alongside infantry and destroy enemy armored personnel carriers, trucks, and troops.

Read more on the Global Defense Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defense-global-market-report

The global defense market size is expected to grow from $452.69 billion in 2021 to $483.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global defense market share is expected to reach $604.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Companies in the air-based defense equipment manufacturing market are increasingly investing in the development of autonomous fighter jets. Autonomous fighter jets are jets that do not require human pilots to fly and can fly for longer periods of time shaping the defense market outlook. Autonomous jets are equipped with sensors to scan for potential threats and process more information at a given time. These jets are well equipped to collect intelligent data about the enemy, block the electronic systems of enemy aircraft, and shoot down other threats in the air. Following the trend, Boeing Australia and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), in 2019, entered into a partnership to develop 3 prototypes of autonomous fighter jets named Airpower Teaming System or Loyal Wingman. These aircraft will fly alongside the piloted aircraft during battle to distract the enemies, assist in information gathering and surveillance.

Major players covered in the global defense industry are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, Raytheon Co, Northrop Grumman Corp, Bae Systems plc, Airbus Group SE, Leonardo SpA, Thales group, and General Dynamics.

TBRC’s global defense market segments is divided by type into air-based defense equipment, sea-based defense equipment, land-based defense equipment, defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services, defense support and auxiliary equipment, by operation into autonomous defense equipment, manual, by platform into airborne, land, naval.

Defense Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Air based Defense Equipment, Sea based Defense Equipment, Land based Defense Equipment, Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services, Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment), By Operation (Autonomous Defense Equipment, Manual), By Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a defense market overview, forecast defense market size and growth for the whole market, defense market segments, geographies, defense market trends, defense market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Defense Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1933&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Aerospace & Defense Global Market Report 2022– By Type (Aerospace, Defense), By Operation (Autonomous, Manual), By Component (Weapon System, Fire Control System, Command and Control System) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-defense-global-market-report

Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2022– By Type (Military Radars, Military Satellites, Other Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment), By Payload Type (Communication Payload, Navigation Payload, Imaging Payload), By Application (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (Isr), Communication, Navigation) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defense-support-and-auxiliary-equipment-global-market-report

Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Air based Defense Equipment MRO Services, Water based Defense Equipment MRO Services, Land based Defense Equipment MRO Services), By Service Type (Annual Maintenance Contract, Individual Works), By End User (Commercial Aviation, Business And General Aviation, Military Aviation) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defense-equipment-maintenance-repair-and-overhauling-service-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC