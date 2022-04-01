Sepsis Diagnostics Market to Reach Higher by 2027, Globally |UnivDatos Market Insights
Market Overview
Deteriorating health coupled with the rising cost of medical treatments is one of the major reasons of concern across the globe which is leading to an increase in demand for effective sepsis diagnostic systems. The cost of sepsis treatment can be quite substantial. Sepsis can cost as much as $18,000 per bed each year, much of that without reimbursement. These issues of reimbursement, costs, and high mortality rates associated with sepsis are contributing to how this devastating condition is disabling our healthcare system. This has created the demand for sepsis diagnostics that facilitates early and accurate diagnosis of sepsis which in turn will help patients to take necessary preventive measures.
Furthermore, the growing adoption of advanced diagnostics technology owing to the rising incidences of sepsis globally are some of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the sepsis diagnostics market. For instance, according to the Sepsis Alliance, there are about 1.7 million cases every year in the US with 270,000 deaths annually due to sepsis which is deadlier than breast cancer, prostate cancer, and AIDS combined.
COVID-19 Impact
The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered. The sepsis diagnostics market has been significantly impacted with the outbreak of novel coronavirus and the consequent rise in the risk of developing sepsis.
Global sepsis diagnostics market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Technology, the market is primarily fragmented into
• Microbiology
• Immunoassays
• Molecular Diagnostics
• Flow Cytometry
Amongst Technology, the microbiology segment of the global sepsis diagnostics market was valued at USD XX billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD XX billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027. However, the molecular diagnostics segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR in the upcoming years.
By Product, the market is primarily segmented into
• Blood Culture Media
• Assay & Reagents
• Instruments
• Software
By Product, the blood culture media segment dominated the global sepsis diagnostics market and will row at XX% CAGR to reach US$ XX billion by the year 2027. However, with the growing adoption of various software platforms by healthcare providers for better diagnosis and management of sepsis, the software segment is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the projected timeframe.
By Pathogen, the market is primarily fragmented into
• Bacterial
• Fungal
• Viral
• Others
By Pathogen, the bacterial segment garners a significant share of the global sepsis diagnostics market and will row at XX% CAGR to reach US$ XX billion by the year 2027.
By Test Type, the market is primarily fragmented into
• Laboratory Tests
• Point-of-Care (POC) Tests
By Test Type, the laboratory tests segment occupied the major share of the sepsis diagnostics market in 2020 and it is expected to grow with substantial CAGR in the upcoming years. However, POC testing is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the new launches of rapid diagnosis assay kits in the market.
By End-Users, the market is primarily segmented into
• Hospitals & Specialty Clinics
• Pathology & Reference Laboratories
• Others
Amongst End-Users, the hospitals & specialty clinics segment of the global sepsis diagnostics market was valued at USD XX billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD XX billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027.
Sepsis Diagnostics Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America)
• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• Rest of the World
Geographically, the North America region dominated the sepsis diagnostics market with almost US$ XX billion revenue in 2020 owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region.
The major players targeting the market includes
• Danaher Corporation
• BioMérieux
• Becton, Dickinson and Company
• Roche Diagnostics
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Abbott Laboratories
• Luminex Corporation
• T2 Biosystems
• EKF Diagnostics
• Immunexpress
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the sepsis diagnostics market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the sepsis diagnostics market?
• Which factors are influencing the sepsis diagnostics market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the sepsis diagnostics market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the sepsis diagnostics market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the sepsis diagnostics market?
• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?
We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.
