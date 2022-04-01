HCM City credit growth rebounds in Q1

VIETNAM, April 1 -

A Sacombank’s office in HCM City. — Photo courtesy of the bank

HCM CITY — HCM City’s credit growth has rebounded, growing by 3.65 per cent as of the end of March, up 13.1 per cent year-on-year, according to the State Bank of Việt Nam’s HCM City branch.

Nguyễn Đức Lệnh, deputy director of the branch, said credit growth had rebounded as the pandemic had been put under control and the economy returned to normal.

He added that credit growth was expected to give extra leverage to post-pandemic economic recovery.

The banking sector would continue to offer credit support programmes to help firms restore production based on the guidelines and regulations of the Government and the central bank.

The measures include debt restructuring, interest rate exemption and reduction.

Commercial banks in the city have provided 1,851,864 customers with credit support programmes worth VNĐ3.2 quadrillion (US$139.1 billion), according to Lệnh.

As of the end of February, the city’s total outstanding loans were estimated at more than VNĐ2.9 quadrillion ($126 billion), up 12 per cent year-on-year.

In addition, outstanding loans provided by the HCM City-based Việt Nam Bank for Social Policies reached VNĐ7.186 trillion as of February, up 2.9 per cent year-on-year.

Outstanding loans for addressing unemployment and sustainable poverty reduction accounted for the highest, about 57 per cent of the total outstanding loans provided by the Việt Nam Bank for Social Policies.

In addition, the foreign exchange rates remain stable in line with the central bank guidelines.

The central bank has increased its exchange rate between the đồng and the US dollar by 0.08 per cent as of the end of March, while the exchange rate at commercial banks was up by 0.35 per cent.

Non-performing debt is well controlled below the prescribed level, he said. Commercial banks continue to promote e-banking services.

Meanwhile, deposit mobilisation by credit institutions in HCM City grew by 1.29 per cent as of February 25.

Deposits in đồng were up by 1.3 per cent for the year, while deposits in foreign currencies were up 1.24 per cent.

Experts said credit growth had rebounded on surging capital demand and firms ramping up production.

They recommended that the Government and central bank continue offering more stimulus packages, accelerate public investment disbursement, and remove challenges to boost credit growth.

The central bank plans to raise the country’s credit growth target to 14 per cent this year, compared to 12 per cent last year. — VNS