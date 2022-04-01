US-23, I-75 Mackinaw City project starts April 11

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

GAYLORD, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $12.3 million to rebuild and resurface US-23 from I-75 to east of South Huron Avenue and I-75 from Old M-108 (Exit 337 - Nicolet Street/Mackinaw Highway) to the Mackinac Bridge, as well as replace the southbound US-23 exit ramp bridge beams and deck over I-75. The project also includes rebuilding the I-75 ramps at Jamet Street (Exit 339) and Nicolet Street (Exit 338), upgrades to the I-75 bridges over the D&M Railroad and Central Avenue, and reconfiguring the US-23/Nicolet Street intersection.

The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-November. Details on the project are available on the project website.

Counties: Cheboygan and Emmet

Highways: US-23 and I-75

Closest city: Mackinaw City

Start date: Monday, April 11, 2022

Estimated end date: Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

Traffic restrictions: Much of the road work will require shoulder or single-lane closures with traffic shifts. Work on the US-23 exit ramp bridge will require a detour on city streets from June through the end of October.

Safety benefit: This work will provide a safer and smoother driving surface, improve traffic flow at the US-23/Nicolet Street intersection, and extend the service lives of five bridges and the roadway.