Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,716 in the last 365 days.

US-23, I-75 Mackinaw City project starts April 11

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

GAYLORD, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $12.3 million to rebuild and resurface US-23 from I-75 to east of South Huron Avenue and I-75 from Old M-108 (Exit 337 - Nicolet Street/Mackinaw Highway) to the Mackinac Bridge, as well as replace the southbound US-23 exit ramp bridge beams and deck over I-75. The project also includes rebuilding the I-75 ramps at Jamet Street (Exit 339) and Nicolet Street (Exit 338), upgrades to the I-75 bridges over the D&M Railroad and Central Avenue, and reconfiguring the US-23/Nicolet Street intersection.

The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-November. Details on the project are available on the project website.

Counties: Cheboygan and Emmet

Highways: US-23 and I-75

Closest city: Mackinaw City

Start date: Monday, April 11, 2022

Estimated end date: Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

Traffic restrictions: Much of the road work will require shoulder or single-lane closures with traffic shifts. Work on the US-23 exit ramp bridge will require a detour on city streets from June through the end of October.

Safety benefit: This work will provide a safer and smoother driving surface, improve traffic flow at the US-23/Nicolet Street intersection, and extend the service lives of five bridges and the roadway.

US-23, I-75 Mackinaw City project map

You just read:

US-23, I-75 Mackinaw City project starts April 11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.