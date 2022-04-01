THE IDEA INTEGRATION CO SUCCESSFULLY EXECUTES THE GREATEST APRIL FOOLS DAY PRANK OF ALL TIME

Award-winning non-traditional marketing and advertising agency shows what April Fools could be.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following up on their recent announcement of adding Bill Morrison and the former creative team from Mad Magazine and some folks from The Simpsons as their in-house creative solutions department, The Idea Integration Co today pulled off the greatest April Fools Day prank in recent history. There is a long history of brands doing April Fools Day pranks with mostly mixed results. PayPal once announced you will be able to print money from their app, Rent The Runway announced they would also offer their service for pets, and Mcdonald's announced milkshake flavored sauces so you could dip your fries in your shake sauces, and honestly, that was one that should be real. As original as these were none compare to what was done this year by Saul Colt and the Idea Integration Co team.

“I have been very vocal in the past about how brands should ignore April Fools Day because it can be a violation of the trust you have built up with your customers. Brands use this one day as a built-in excuse to have a personality in case they misfire with an idea when in reality they should always show a human side and use humor in their marketing” said Saul Colt, Founder of The Idea Integration Co. “In my career, I have worked with companies to execute memorable and shareable campaigns in 6 different countries at all parts of the year. We have always purposely avoided April 1st because we look at it like open mic night. That may seem harsh but our work has been covered in 5 NYT best-selling business books because we know how to get attention for deserving brands all year long, what we did this year for April Fools was just to show what was possible and just for us.”

The idea came from using The Idea Integration Co’s proprietary “business unusual” discovery session that is performed for every new client they onboard.

“By asking ourselves the same questions we ask every new brand we were able to really hone into what would resonate with people and make for a great April Fools Stunt,” said Saul Colt. “This hasn’t changed our mind on April Fools and still think it is not a good use of brand energy but sometimes it is good to do something just to see what all the hullabaloo is about.”

For more information on the Idea Integration Co. or to learn more about their April Fools Prank go to www.theideaintegration.com

About The Idea Integration Co.

Founded in 2008 by Saul Colt, The Idea Integration Co. Inc has earned a reputation as the go-to place for non-traditional marketing and advertising campaigns that bring a lot of attention and revenue to the brands they work with. Their work has been featured in five New York Times best-selling business books and hundreds of major media outlets. Most recently, The Idea Integration Inc added the creative team from Mad Magazine to work on the advertising side of the business. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, The Idea Integration Co. Inc has worked on projects throughout Canada, the United States, South America, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at http://www.theideaintegration.com.