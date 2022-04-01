President of the United States Joe Biden Recognizes National Arab American Heritage Month--April 2022
Biden recognizes Arab Americans for giving back, cultivating friendship, and helping to shape our Nation's history.
We are grateful for President Biden's remarks, recognizing Arab Americans for the contributions they have made to every aspect of American society”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, recognized National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM) for the month of April.
— Warren David, President, Arab America
“For centuries, Arab Americans have embraced working hard, giving back, and cultivating friendship and community, helping shape our Nation’s history and build our future,” said Biden.
He also mentioned the importance of America’s diversity stating, “We must continue to celebrate our Nation’s diversity and ensure that the foundational promises of freedom, equality, and opportunity are within reach for all of us—no matter who we are or where we are from.”
“We are grateful for President Biden's remarks, recognizing Arab Americans for the contributions they have made to every aspect of American society," said Warren David, president of Arab America and co-founder of the Arab America Foundation.
A copy of President Biden’s letter is here
During the month of April, the Arab America Foundation formally recognizes the achievements of Arab Americans through the celebration of National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM). Across the country, cultural institutions, school districts, municipalities, state legislatures, public servants, and non-profit organizations issue proclamations and engage in special events that celebrate our community’s rich heritage and numerous contributions to society.
Arab America and the Arab America Foundation launched the National Arab American Heritage Month initiative in 2017, with just a handful of states recognizing the initiative. Each year, our grass-roots network of over 250 Arab American volunteers in 28 states gathers hundreds of proclamations from their states, counties, municipalities, and local school districts.
This year there are several states where Arab Americans are seeking permanent legislation designating April as National Arab American Heritage Month. The following states have passed permanent legislation designating the month of April as NAAHM: Illinois; Oregon; Virginia; and Indiana (Senate). Currently, New Jersey, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Maryland, Rhode Island, and Indiana are pursuing legislation.
April 27th Event in Washington DC
On Wednesday, April 27, the Arab America Foundation will host a national event in Washington DC at the Middle East Institute commemorating National Arab American Heritage Month. The event will be attended by members of Congress, state and local leaders, and members of the Arab American community. The event highlights the Arab heritage and culture featuring (Iftar) dinner and cultural presentations.
To Register for the Event, Click Here
About the Arab America Foundation
The Arab America Foundation (www.arabamericafoundation.org) is a non-profit educational and cultural organization that promotes the Arab heritage in the U.S., educates Americans about the Arab heritage and identity, and connects and empowers Arab Americans.
Claire Boyle
Arab America Foundation
+1 877-272-2944
email us here