Export Compliance Training WebinarApr12

Early bird registration ends March 31 for the Idaho District Export Council’s Export Compliance Training Webinar.

The webinar will take place on April 12 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT. The webinar will feature Mike Allocca, a Certified Global Business Professional through NASBITE and provide hands-on training for exports of all experience levels.

The webinar will discuss topics from licensing and documentation to HTS classification and common errors with EEI filings.

Attendees include traffic managers, purchasing managers, compliance officers, shipping/receiving personnel, sales managers or anyone involved or concerned with international shipments.

Early bird registration runs through March 31, after that full registration beings April 1.

Upon completion of the program, you will be aware of new export security requirements for all exporters, walk away with a better understanding of regulations and specific tools and instructions on how to begin building a secure and compliant department/company.

