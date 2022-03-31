New members appointed to B.C.’s Climate Solutions Council

CANADA, March 31 - B.C.’s Climate Solutions Council, which provides independent advice to government on climate programs, actions and accountability, has been renewed with the appointment of six new members.

“The Climate Solutions Council’s advice was central to the development of the CleanBC plan and its early implementation. As a group, it went on to play a critical role helping to establish the CleanBC 2030 Roadmap priorities and measures,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “The council’s advice on accelerating implementation and expanding climate action under the roadmap is critical to achieving success. The new council members are uniquely qualified to move the Province to the next phase of climate action. Together with returning members, they represent the diversity and collective interests of British Columbians in taking strong and effective climate action, while building a modern, diversified and clean economy.”

New council members include Lynda Price, Chief of the Ulkatcho First Nation; Patrick Michell, Chief of the Kanaka Bar Indian Band; Kathryn Harrison, UBC professor and former policy analyst for the U.S. Congress and Environment Canada; Eden Luymes, UBC masters student with a focus on climate justice and global governance; Tamara Vrooman, president and CEO of the Vancouver Airport Authority; and George Benson, managing director, Climate Displacement Planning Initiative.

“The global challenge of addressing climate change has never been more pressing, and progress means having deeply committed people with proven expertise and experience around the table to determine the best path forward,” said Nancy Olewiler, co-chair of the Climate Solutions Council. “I am proud of the impact the council has achieved through the early implementation of the Province’s climate plan and I know with these new appointments, we will double up on the impact to accelerate the kind of change we all need to see.”

British Columbia’s Climate Solutions Council provides independent advice to government on actions and policies to contribute to carbon pollution reductions and sustainable economic development. The council includes members from First Nations, environmental organizations, industry, academia, youth, labour and local government.

The CleanBC Roadmap is the Province’s plan to reduce carbon emissions across all sectors, creating good economic opportunities while adapting to the ongoing impacts of climate change. It includes clear sectoral emission-reduction targets and pathways to achieve them. The process to achieve the plan’s goals is set out in the Annual Climate Change Accountability Report which, under law, is presented to the legislature.

