Blockchain.com Makes History, Builds the World’s Largest Satoshi Bitcoin Whitepaper
MIAMI, FL, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain.com, the world’s most popular way to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency, made an announcement today sure to rock the crypto art world: the commissioning of a 100-foot-tall Bitcoin whitepaper monument, the largest in history.
The installation, set to adorn the atrium walls of the Blockchain.com Building in Wynwood, will pay homage to pseudonymous Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, and the whitepaper that started a movement.
“The Bitcoin whitepaper is sacred within crypto,” said Peter Smith, Blockchain.com CEO and Co-Founder. “We all felt a responsibility––no, a duty––to enshrine Satoshi’s immortal words at our global HQ. There hasn’t been anything this big in the crypto art world since Cryptopunks sold for millions at Sotheby’s.”
The site itself will be designed to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of anticipated visitors making their pilgrimage to stand in the monument’s presence.
“To understand the whitepaper is to understand Bitcoin. To understand Bitcoin is to understand the future. To understand the future––well, you get it,” said Lane Kasselman, Blockchain.com Chief Business Officer. “People who pay homage to this site and Satoshi’s writings are not just witnessing history–they’re making it.”
The original whitepaper, “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System” was published by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto on October 28, 2008, just a few months before the actual Bitcoin blockchain went live on January 3, 2009.
Nearly 14 years later, the Bitcoin network described by Satoshi in the pioneering whitepaper is still running with many of the original specifications. The paper marked an historic development in the history of computing, finance, and politics. The world’s largest Bitcoin whitepaper in the Blockchain.com Building will commemorate this monumental achievement and serve as a source of inspiration for the next generation of blockchain innovators.
About Blockchain.com
Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The London and Miami-based company, with an international team spread across the world, is the most trusted and fastest growing crypto company, helping millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Venture backed since 2014, Blockchain.com is valued at $14 billion.
