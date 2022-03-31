The Open Hearts Foundation Announces the Next Emergency Relief Fund Grants and Celebratory Gala

Jane Seymour volunteers to plant native grasses at Paramount Ranch during a Young Hearts Volunteer Experience in December 2021. "Not a single family, a single mother, who comes to us for food ever expected to be waiting in a food line. But life happens. Life is tough. And we are able to be the safety net for these people," CEO David Goodman, Redwood Empire Food Bank NAMI was founded by mothers who used their livedexperience and hard-earned knowledge of the mental health system to help other parents and caregivers who faced similar obstacles.

I look forward to celebrating the Foundation's work at our Gala as well and launching new initiatives to further inspire and engage people from all over the world in the Open Hearts Movement.” — Jane Seymour, Co-Founder and Board member, Open Hearts Foundation

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Open Hearts Foundation , co-founded by award winning actress and philanthropist, Jane Seymour, OBE, announced its recent investments in the Emergency Relief Fund that was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jane and fellow members of the Foundation’s Board of Directors also announced their invitation to the public to join them at the upcoming Celebratory Gala in April, celebrating the most recent two years of life saving programs and launching new initiatives for 2022 and beyond.In this fifth and final grant cycle for this Emergency Relief Fund, six charities serving vulnerable women and children across the United States will each receive a $10,000 grant to continue their vital programs. The Open Hearts Foundation’s response to the pandemic began in April of 2020, just weeks after the global health crisis started. The Foundation’s unique approach to both its Young Hearts Volunteerism program and its grantmaking program empowers its charity partners by quickly distributing dollars and volunteer help where they are most needed. These grants will support critical, basic human services for foster children, children with an incarcerated parent, domestic violence victims and survivors, formerly incarcerated women, and families in low-income communities facing job loss, food insecurity, lack of shelter, mental health issues, abuse, and neglect.At the Foundation’s Celebratory Gala beginning in April, sharing the stories of these lifesaving investments and volunteer experiences will be at the heart of the month-long celebration. Everyone is invited throughout the month to join our cherished donors, business partners, and volunteers who have supported this work over the past two years. On April 2nd, the Foundation will begin with an online auction including donated luxury products and experiences, followed by a Gala on April 30th, with virtual or in-person tickets, at the Malibu estate of Jane Seymour. During the magical twilight hours, virtual guests will be hosted with a very special program, a bird’s eye view of the red carpet arrivals, and a special gift from the Foundation. In-person guests will be treated to an outdoor hosted cocktail reception and hors d'oeuvres, followed by a three-course dinner, live auction, entertainment, and dancing - all while the sun sets on the Pacific Ocean. Delicious wine will be donated by E & J Gallo Winery and hydration will be courtesy of Hallstein Artesian Water. Current sponsors include the Honorable Dave and Julie Gallo Vander Wall, Jane Seymour Designs, Forefront Living, Arlene Inch, Guthy-Renker, Kids Artistic Revue, Tracey Gluck, and Radioactive Pictures.Tim Mallad, Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, expressed, “The Open Hearts Foundation’s mission compelled our small organization to be nimble and respond to the emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic over these last two years. Inspired by the Open Hearts Philosophy, our Foundation stepped up through our grantmaking and volunteerism programs to help those largely impacted by the uncertainty of the pandemic. Please join us in celebration and accept my deepest gratitude for the support of so many businesses, volunteers, and donors who sustain the Foundation’s work.”For this grant cycle, the Foundation is pleased to provide a second grant from the Emergency Relief Fund to the following charities:- A New Way of Life Reentry Project: $10,000 matching grant to continue to support direct needs for formerly incarcerated women and their children living in their eleven safe homes in the Los Angeles, California area.- CASA El Paso: $10,000 grant to continue to support immediate needs and advocacy for abused and neglected children in the El Paso County child welfare system in Texas.- Children of Inmates: $10,000 grant to continue the support of children with an incarcerated parent through recreational activities, shelter, clothing, educational needs, and visitation bonding sessions in twenty correctional facilities throughout Florida.- My Sisters Place: $10,000 grant to directly support immediate needs of domestic violence victims and survivors as well as their children in Westchester County, New York with crisis support hotline callers, safety, shelter and transitional housing.- NAMI Central Texas: $10,000 grant to support mental health services for women and children of all races, backgrounds, and ages living in areas of Central Texas where there is a lack of services.- Redwood Empire Foodbank: $10,000 grant to continue to support the Every Child Every Day program and critical food distribution programs to families struggling with food insecurity due to inflation and cost of basic goods in the low-income communities of Sonoma County, California.The Open Hearts Foundation is committed to the careful stewardship of our donors’ contributions and requires each charity partner to submit a brief Final Report explaining how the funds were used and the impact they achieved. More detailed information about the Foundation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at https://www.openheartsfoundation.org/covid19response The Foundation’s Celebratory Gala begins in April with an online auction open to winning bids on April 2nd and a Gala, with in-person and virtual tickets, on April 30th in the gardens of the Malibu estate of Co-Founder, Jane Seymour. Donors and businesses interested in joining or donating luxury products can find additional details at https://www.openheartsfoundation.org/gala

Staff members and volunteers of CASA of El Paso give thanks to the Open Hearts Foundation for their recent grant.