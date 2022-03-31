More about Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program for cooling opens April 1

Atlanta, GA – The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), administered by the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS), will be available April 1, 2022. This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with cooling bills through direct payments to home energy suppliers.

Funds are administered through local Community Action Agencies on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds have been expended. To qualify, a family’s income must be less than or equal to 60 percent of the median income for a Georgia family. For a household of one, the income threshold is $26,474; the income threshold for a household of five is $59,057.

Georgians seeking assistance must contact their local Community Action Agency. All applicants will be asked to provide the following:

Most recent cooling bill or statement of service from their heating providers

Social Security numbers for each member of the household

Proof of citizenship for each member of the household

Proof of income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household (e.g., paycheck stub or a public assistance verification letter)

Verification of Social Security or unemployment benefits for all applicable household members

For more information on the program, contact DHS toll-free at 404-657-3426. To find a Community Action Agency in your area, visit http://www.georgiacaa.org.