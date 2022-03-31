More about Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program for cooling opens April 1

Submit Release
Atlanta, GA – The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), administered by the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS), will be available April 1, 2022. This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with cooling bills through direct payments to home energy suppliers.

Funds are administered through local Community Action Agencies on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds have been expended. To qualify, a family’s income must be less than or equal to 60 percent of the median income for a Georgia family. For a household of one, the income threshold is $26,474; the income threshold for a household of five is $59,057.

Georgians seeking assistance must contact their local Community Action Agency. All applicants will be asked to provide the following:

  • Most recent cooling bill or statement of service from their heating providers
  • Social Security numbers for each member of the household
  • Proof of citizenship for each member of the household
  • Proof of income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household (e.g., paycheck stub or a public assistance verification letter)
  • Verification of Social Security or unemployment benefits for all applicable household members

For more information on the program, contact DHS toll-free at 404-657-3426. To find a Community Action Agency in your area, visit http://www.georgiacaa.org.

