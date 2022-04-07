Suicide Can be an Adverse Drug Effect

Akathisia Awareness Saves Lives Akathisia is an adverse drug effect that can cause suicide. Akathisia can cause the need for frequent physical movements which can be misdiagonsed as restless leg syndrome.

Lives Can Be Saved When Akathisia Is Accurately Diagnosed

It’s crucial that healthcare professionals, consumers, and caregivers know the causes and symptoms of akathisia so that lives can be saved.” — Wendy Dolin, MISSD Founder

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suicidal thoughts, self-harm, and suicide can be caused by adverse effects of prescription drugs, even when medications are discontinued or taken as directed. The Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) works to publicize these risks and provides free educational resources about akathisia. Akathisia is a drug-induced disorder that can precipitate suicidality and death.

“It’s crucial that healthcare professionals, consumers, and caregivers know the causes and symptoms of akathisia so that lives can be saved,” said Wendy Dolin, MISSD founder. Tragically, akathisia is often overlooked or misdiagnosed as depression or anxiety, and the offending drug is then wrongly increased.”

Hundreds of different medications prescribed for various ailments can cause akathisia. They include drugs prescribed for asthma, high blood pressure, depression, and acne. Akathisia can occur when stopping, starting, or changing the dosage or type of these medications. Symptoms may include insomnia, agitation, cognitive confusion, skin-crawling, violent nightmares, pacing, and inner and outer restlessness. MISSD encourages the public to see and share its informative public health videos with more than half a million views.

“April is a month dedicated to raising awareness about important health issues,” said Dolin. It’s National Counseling Month, National Stress Awareness Month, and today is World Health Day. While MISSD works daily to increase awareness of akathisia, many health and suicide prevention organizations fail to discuss akathisia. Pharmaceutical ads that mention suicide “side effects” also neglect to communicate that these risks are frequently caused by akathisia. Such omissions increase the likelihood that psychiatric adverse drug effects are falsely attributed to life challenges or the consumer’s underlying condition and not to the pharmaceutical product,” said Dolin.

MISSD recommends that consumers ask their doctors about drug side effects and carefully read the patient information leaflet before starting any prescription. When stopping, starting, or changing a drug dosage or type, consumers should also identify a “medication buddy” to help monitor for any unusual behavioral changes.

MISSD, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, honors the memory of akathisia victims through awareness and education and aims to ensure people suffering from akathisia are accurately diagnosed so that needless deaths are prevented. The foundation is an authentic grassroots nonprofit and accepts no funding from the pharmaceutical industry. All MISSD resources are free, including a podcast series and an accredited, one-hour online course. See MISSD.co for more info.

