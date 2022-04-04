Leading The Way In Industry 4.0: igus® Named A Smart Factory Institute Strategic Technology Partner
igus now a Strategic Partner with first U.S. facility for industrial knowledge transferSTAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igus, the Germany-based manufacturer of motion plastics, announced it has been named a strategic technology partner of the Smart Factory Institute in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The first of its kind in the United States, the Smart Factory Institute is part of a network of international academies operated by the Deutsche Messe Technology Academy in Hanover, Germany, a joint project between Deutsche Messe and the Volkswagen Group Academy. Year-round, the Smart Factory Institute will provide leading-edge remote and online training. Smart Factory Institute Strategic Partners help manufacturers around the world boost productivity by promoting ideas and solutions in the fields of automation, robotics, and Industry 4.0.
igus, Inc., the Smart Factor Institute’s newest technology partner, develops advanced polymer materials used in a wide range of applications. These self-lubricating and maintenance-free plastics improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. With constant advancement and technological breakthroughs, igus is continually expanding the range of its materials for use in predictive maintenance, smart plastics, automation, robotics, and Smart Factory solutions.
“At igus, our mission is to ‘improve what moves’,” stated Artur Peplinski, International CEO at igus, Inc. “The Smart Factory Institute is exactly the right venue to showcase our innovative motion plastics.”
As a Strategic Partner, igus engineered plastics and solutions will be on display year-round in the Smart Factory Institute’s Chattanooga exhibition space. The igus exhibit will provide manufacturers and designers an opportunity to test new ideas and design concepts. Additionally, igus will participate in both face-to-face and online events in Chattanooga.
“Our goal is to spark the imagination by bringing igus innovations in motion plastics closer to manufactures,” said Sebastian Bloechl, Head of Automotive dry-tech® North America at igus, Inc. “At igus, we partner with engineers and manufacturers before and during the design process to help them apply our technology in new and innovative ways that will greatly improve their designs and processes.”
The next Smart Factory Institute event will be on April 7, 2022.
Global EV Battery Innovations Conference
Electric Mobility & Sustainable Transportation
April 7, 2022 | 9:00am - 3:30pm (ET)
To register or for more information, visit:
https://www.peakperformanceinc.com/evbattery-innovations-conference
ABOUT IGUS:
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings as well as lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 35 countries and employs 4,150 people across the globe. In 2020, igus generated a turnover of €764 million. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more security for users. 234,000 articles are available from stock and the service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example, ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most important environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling of used e-chains - and the participation in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste (Plastic2Oil).
