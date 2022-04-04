Submit Release
News Search

There were 314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,629 in the last 365 days.

Leading The Way In Industry 4.0: igus® Named A Smart Factory Institute Strategic Technology Partner

Leading the way in Industry 4.0, igus, Inc., is now a Strategic Partner with first U.S. facility for industrial knowledge transfer. (Source: igus® GmbH)

igus now a Strategic Partner with first U.S. facility for industrial knowledge transfer

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igus, the Germany-based manufacturer of motion plastics, announced it has been named a strategic technology partner of the Smart Factory Institute in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The first of its kind in the United States, the Smart Factory Institute is part of a network of international academies operated by the Deutsche Messe Technology Academy in Hanover, Germany, a joint project between Deutsche Messe and the Volkswagen Group Academy. Year-round, the Smart Factory Institute will provide leading-edge remote and online training. Smart Factory Institute Strategic Partners help manufacturers around the world boost productivity by promoting ideas and solutions in the fields of automation, robotics, and Industry 4.0.

igus, Inc., the Smart Factor Institute’s newest technology partner, develops advanced polymer materials used in a wide range of applications. These self-lubricating and maintenance-free plastics improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. With constant advancement and technological breakthroughs, igus is continually expanding the range of its materials for use in predictive maintenance, smart plastics, automation, robotics, and Smart Factory solutions.

“At igus, our mission is to ‘improve what moves’,” stated Artur Peplinski, International CEO at igus, Inc. “The Smart Factory Institute is exactly the right venue to showcase our innovative motion plastics.”

As a Strategic Partner, igus engineered plastics and solutions will be on display year-round in the Smart Factory Institute’s Chattanooga exhibition space. The igus exhibit will provide manufacturers and designers an opportunity to test new ideas and design concepts. Additionally, igus will participate in both face-to-face and online events in Chattanooga.

“Our goal is to spark the imagination by bringing igus innovations in motion plastics closer to manufactures,” said Sebastian Bloechl, Head of Automotive dry-tech® North America at igus, Inc. “At igus, we partner with engineers and manufacturers before and during the design process to help them apply our technology in new and innovative ways that will greatly improve their designs and processes.”

The next Smart Factory Institute event will be on April 7, 2022.
Global EV Battery Innovations Conference
Electric Mobility & Sustainable Transportation
April 7, 2022 | 9:00am - 3:30pm (ET)
To register or for more information, visit:
https://www.peakperformanceinc.com/evbattery-innovations-conference

PRESS CONTACT:
Michael Rielly
PO Box 14349
East Providence, RI, 02914
1.800.521.274
mrielly@igus.net
www.igus.com

ABOUT IGUS:
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings as well as lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 35 countries and employs 4,150 people across the globe. In 2020, igus generated a turnover of €764 million. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more security for users. 234,000 articles are available from stock and the service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example, ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most important environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling of used e-chains - and the participation in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste (Plastic2Oil).

Michael Rielly
igus®
+1 800-521-2747
mrielly@igus.net

You just read:

Leading The Way In Industry 4.0: igus® Named A Smart Factory Institute Strategic Technology Partner

Distribution channels: Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.